Pick against the spread, over/under for Rockets vs. Thunder in 2023 NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder meet Tuesday in NBA Summer League play with both teams hoping to stay perfect in the Las Vegas showcase. The Rockets have won both their games so far, while the Thunder are 1-0 entering their second contest.

Jabari Smith and Tari Eason continue to be the key players for the Rockets, but we’ll see if Houston pushes Smith after his massive performances in the first two games. The Thunder have a solid young group, but Chet Holmgren’s status will be key.

The Thunder are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total comes in at 183.5.

Rockets vs. Thunder, 6:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Rockets +5.5

The Thunder have plenty of dynamic youngsters outside of Holmgren, such as Tre Mann and Cason Wallace, but Smith is playing at another level right now. The second-year forward is averaging 35.5 points per game on 48.8% shooting, so it’s going to be hard for Oklahoma City to slow him down. In a battle of two of the better Summer League teams this year, take the points with Houston.

Over/Under: Over 183.5

The Rockets are averaging 106.5 points per game in Las Vegas, while the Thunder did hit 91 points in their lone contest in Sin City. There should be plenty of offense on display in Tuesday’s showdown, so take the over on this total.