Tracking Brandon Miller’s stats vs. Trail Blazers in 2023 Las Vegas NBA Summer League

It has been an interesting Summer League season for Brandon Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Charlotte Hornets have yet to find a win in Las Vegas, but they’re hoping to get on the board when they face the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday evening. Miller won’t get to face off against No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, but he has other things to worry about. His offensive output so far in this Summer League hasn’t been great, and his defensive instincts are improving but are still behind where many thought they would be. He desperately needs a monster game, especially from a scoring standpoint. The Trail Blazers have been solid defensively, so this matchup is a bit challenging for the struggling forward.

Here we’re tracking Miller’s stats in Tuesday’s game, along with some notes about how he’s looked on the court.

2023 NBA Summer League

Brandon Miller stats tracker vs. Blazers