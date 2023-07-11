NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed to New Hampshire this weekend for the Crayon 301. The race was known as the Ambetter 301 last year and the Casino 301 for the four races prior. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Defending race champ Christopher Bell has opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. 2021 race champ Aric Almirola is +2200 to win.

A year ago, Truex claimed pole position at this race and won the first two stages. He slipped in the final stage and finished fourth. The top five finishers were Bell, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Truex, and Kevin Harvick.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.