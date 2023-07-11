 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this week’s Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to New Hampshire this weekend for the Crayon 301. The race was known as the Ambetter 301 last year and the Casino 301 for the four races prior. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, with the green flag dropping at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Defending race champ Christopher Bell has opened as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds to win. Martin Truex, Jr. follows at +650, Denny Hamlin is +700, and Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are both +900. 2021 race champ Aric Almirola is +2200 to win.

A year ago, Truex claimed pole position at this race and won the first two stages. He slipped in the final stage and finished fourth. The top five finishers were Bell, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Truex, and Kevin Harvick.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

2023 Crayon 301 odds

Driver Odds to win
Christopher Bell +550
Martin Truex Jr. +650
Denny Hamlin +700
Kyle Busch +900
Kevin Harvick +900
Kyle Larson +1000
Chase Elliott +1100
William Byron +1200
Ryan Blaney +1500
Joey Logano +1600
Tyler Reddick +1800
Ross Chastain +1800
Brad Keselowski +2200
Aric Almirola +2200
Bubba Wallace +2800
Daniel Suarez +3500
Alex Bowman +4500
Ty Gibbs +5000
Ryan Preece +5500
Chase Briscoe +7000
Chris Buescher +9000
Erik Jones +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Austin Cindric +15000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Justin Haley +25000
Harrison Burton +30000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Noah Gragson +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Cole Custer +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Ryan Newman +100000
BJ McLeod +100000

