Wimbledon schedule: How to watch men’s quarterfinals on TV and via live stream on Tuesday

Wimbledon starts its quarterfinals on Tuesday. We break down who is playing in the men’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By Grace McDermott

The men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon has reached the quarterfinal round, and just eight players remain in contention for the title. The matches begin on Tuesday, July 11. No. 2 Novak Djokovic, the favorite to win it all, will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev on Tuesday as he attempts to reach his eighth Wimbledon title. No. 8 Jannik Sinner faces Roman Safiullin on Tuesday, as well.

Coverage of the gentleman’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of the Tuesday quarterfinal schedule and odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Schedule and odds

9:15 a.m. ET: Jannik Sinner (-650) vs. Roman Safiullin (+475)
9:45 a.m. ET: Novak Djokovic (-1400) vs. Andrey Rublev (+850)

