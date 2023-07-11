 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon schedule: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on TV and via live stream on Tuesday

Wimbledon starts its quarterfinals on Tuesday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By Grace McDermott

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The women’s quarterfinal round at Wimbledon begins on Tuesday, July 11. No. 4 Jessica Pegula kicks things off with a match against Marketa Vondrousova, and No. 1 and favorite to win it all Iga Swiatek faces Elina Svitolina. This is Swiatek’s first-ever quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, which she reached after narrowly avoiding a fourth-round upset.

Coverage of the women’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of the Tuesday quarterfinal schedule and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Schedule and odds

8:00 a.m. ET: Jessica Pegula (-150) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (+125)
8:30 a.m. ET: Iga Swiatek (-750) vs. Elina Svitolina (+500)

More From DraftKings Network