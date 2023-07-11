Wimbledon schedule: How to watch women’s quarterfinals on TV and via live stream on Tuesday

The women’s quarterfinal round at Wimbledon begins on Tuesday, July 11. No. 4 Jessica Pegula kicks things off with a match against Marketa Vondrousova, and No. 1 and favorite to win it all Iga Swiatek faces Elina Svitolina. This is Swiatek’s first-ever quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, which she reached after narrowly avoiding a fourth-round upset.

Coverage of the women’s quarterfinals will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes with Spanish coverage starting at 8 a.m. ET. If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. Some will be available with a cable subscription and some will require you to subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website.

If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of the Tuesday quarterfinal schedule and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Schedule and odds

8:00 a.m. ET: Jessica Pegula (-150) vs. Marketa Vondrousova (+125)

8:30 a.m. ET: Iga Swiatek (-750) vs. Elina Svitolina (+500)