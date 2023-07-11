MLB All-Star Game records: Winning streaks, run totals, longest games and more

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on Tuesday, July 11, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX. Over nearly a century of the Midsummer Classic, we’ve seen some iconic performances from the game’s most iconic players — and we could be in for even more on Tuesday night as two star-studded rosters descend on T-Mobile Park.

So, to make sure you’re brushed up on your facts before things get going, let’s take a quick run through the All-Star Game record books. Which league leads the all-time series? Who’s made the most All-Star Games? Who’s bagged the most All-Star MVPs? You’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

MLB All-Star Game records

Who leads the all-time series?

As you might imagine, things have been relatively even over 91 Midsummer Classics: The NL dominated in the mid-20th century, but the AL has been the team to beat of late, with last season’s 3-2 win at Dodger Stadium running the all-time series to 47-43-2 in favor of the Junior Circuit.

Who owns the longest winning streak?

We mentioned the NL dominated in the middle of the 20th century, and we weren’t kidding. From 1963 to 1982, the National League won 19 of 20 All-Star Games — including an 11-game winning streak from 1972 to 1982 that’s still the longest ever. (Although the AL did have a 13-game unbeaten streak, with 12 wins wrapped around the infamous 2002 tie from 1997 to 2009.)

Which player has made the most All-Star Games?

You don’t hit 755 career homers without being really, really good for a really, really long time. Henry Aaron may never have had that one all-time season, but no one in the history of the sport has been as consistently great for as long — and no one can match Hammerin’ Hank’s 21 All-Star nods. (Technically, Aaron had 25 All-Star appearances, but there were two Midsummer Classics per year from 1959-1962, adding four more games played to his total.) Willie Mays and Stan Musial tie for second place with 20 All-Star campaigns.

Which player has hit the most All-Star Game homers?

Musial may have fallen just short in the prior category, but Stan the Man bows to no one when it comes to All-Star dingers. The St. Louis Cardinals legend went deep six times in the Midsummer Classic, two ahead of Ted Williams and Fred Lynn. The most memorable of the bunch came back in 1955, when Musial walked things off for the National League. “Yogi,” he reportedly told Yogi Berra as he stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the 12th, “let’s end this thing. I’m getting tired.”

Which player has won the most All-Star MVPs?

All-Star MVP is a fickle honor. With each guy typically only getting 2-3 innings at the most, you have to maximize the few opportunities you get, which helps explain why the award has been relatively spread out over its 60-year history. (Dodgers great Maury Wills won the first won back in 1962.)

No one has won more than two, a mark shared by five of the greatest names in the history of the sport: Willie Mays (1963, 1968), Steve Garvey (1974, 1978), Gary Carter (1981, 1984), Cal Ripken Jr. (1991, 2001) and Mike Trout (2014, 2015). Trout is the only player to ever win back-to-back MVP honors, taking it home in 2014 and then leading off the festivities the next year with a dinger:

Which team boasts the most All-Star MVPs?

In part thanks to Ripken’s two wins — including in his final appearance in 2001 — the Baltimore Orioles have the most All-Star MVPs of any team with six. That list also includes Brooks Robinson, Frank Robinson, Roberto Alomar and Miguel Tejada. Three teams — the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants — are right behind with five apiece.

The award has been shared by multiple players once; Bill Madlock and Jon Matlack shared the award in 1975. Two players have won the award for a game in which their league lost: Brooks Robinson in 1966 and Carl Yastrzemski in 1970. One father-son duo have each won it (Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.), while two more winners were brothers (Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr.) Three players have won the MVP award at a game played in their home ballpark: Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1997, Pedro Martínez in 1999, and Shane Bieber in 2019. Derek Jeter is the only player to win the All-Star Game MVP and World Series MVP in the same season, doing so in 2000.

Most All-Star MVPs by team Rank Team Wins Years Rank Team Wins Years 1 Baltimore Orioles 6 1966, 1971, 1991, 1998, 2001, 2005 2 Cincinnati Reds 5 1967, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1982 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 1962, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1996 San Francisco Giants 5 1963, 1965, 1968, 1969, 1973 3 Boston Red Sox 4 1970, 1986, 1999, 2008 4 Los Angeles Angels 3 1962, 2014, 2015 Montreal Expos 3 1981, 1984, 1987 New York Yankees 3 2000, 2013, 2022 Seattle Mariners 3 1992, 2007, 2017 Texas Rangers 3 1990, 2004, 2006 5 Atlanta Braves 2 1994, 2010 Cleveland Guardians 2 1997, 2019 Kansas City Royals 2 1989, 2016

What’s the highest run total ever in an All-Star Game?

The record stands at 18, and it will probably not surprise you to learn that it was set when the game came to Coors Field for the first time in 1998 (and during the middle of the Steroid Era, no less). Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez both went deep, while 10 of the 14 pitchers used in the game were credited with one or more earned run.

What’s the longest All-Star game ever?

Everyone remembers the tie at Miller Park in 2001, but that’s actually not the longest All-Star Game on record. That game only went 11, while the record is 15. That honor goes to two different Midsummer Classics: 1967, when the NL finally scratched out a 2-1 win, and 2008, when the AL said goodbye to Yankee Stadium with a game-winning sac fly from Michael Young.