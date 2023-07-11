 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

The Genesis Scottish Open tees off at 2:15 a.m. ET on Thursday from the Renaissance Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, July 13 from the Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament is co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and features some of the biggest names in the sport.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +750. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and 2022 Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele all join the field as well.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday.

2023 Scottish Open Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
2:15 AM Tee No. 1 David Law Aaron Baddeley Matthew Baldwin
2:15 AM Tee No. 10 Andrew Putnam Ludvig Aberg Nicolas Colsaerts
2:26 AM Tee No. 1 Will Gordon Joakim Lagergren Zander Lombard
2:26 AM Tee No. 10 Lucas Herbert Thomas Detry Richie Ramsay
2:37 AM Tee No. 1 Jorge Campillo Harrison Endycott Matthew Jordan
2:37 AM Tee No. 10 Francesco Molinari Luke Donald Aaron Rai
2:48 AM Tee No. 1 J.T. Poston Dale Whitnell Callum Shinkwin
2:48 AM Tee No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick Patrick Cantlay Adrian Meronk
2:59 AM Tee No. 1 Oliver Wilson Kevin Yu Kalle Samooja
2:59 AM Tee No. 10 Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele Justin Thomas
3:10 AM Tee No. 1 Garrick Higgo Rafa Cabrera Bello Simon Forsström
3:10 AM Tee No. 10 Jordan Spieth Tommy Fleetwood Robert MacIntyre
3:21 AM Tee No. 1 K.H. Lee Ockie Strydom Daniel Gavins
3:21 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Burns Seamus Power Min Woo Lee
3:32 AM Tee No. 1 Cam Davis Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui
3:32 AM Tee No. 10 Nick Taylor Edoardo Molinari Pablo Larrazabal
3:43 AM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Scott Jamieson Sean Crocker
3:43 AM Tee No. 10 Sungjae Im Thriston Lawrence Ewen Ferguson
3:54 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Frittelli Wil Besseling Joost Luiten
3:54 AM Tee No. 10 Brian Harman Sahith Theegala Marcel Siem
4:05 AM Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Paul Waring Nick Bachem
4:05 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Dylan Wu Oliver Bekker
4:16 AM Tee No. 1 Eric Cole Shubhankar Sharma Hurly Long
4:16 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Martin Alex Smalley Bio Kim
4:27 AM Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Marcel Schneider Yoseop Seo
4:27 AM Tee No. 10 Byeong Hun An Robby Shelton Tapio Pulkkanen
7:30 AM Tee No. 1 Charley Hoffman Padraig Harrington Daniel Hillier
7:30 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Taylor Gavin Kyle Green Matthieu Pavon
7:41 AM Tee No. 1 Callum Tarren Thomas Bjørn Tom McKibbin
7:41 AM Tee No. 10 Brandon Wu Romain Langasque Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
7:52 AM Tee No. 1 Keith Mitchell Danny Willett Rasmus Hojgaard
7:52 AM Tee No. 10 Lee Hodges Jordan Smith Antoine Rozner
8:03 AM Tee No. 1 Max Homa Adam Scott Yannik Paul
8:03 AM Tee No. 10 Luke List Harry Hall Adri Arnaus
8:14 AM Tee No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland Shane Lowry
8:14 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Eckroat Jamie Donaldson Haotong Li
8:25 AM Tee No. 1 Rickie Fowler Wyndham Clark Tyrrell Hatton
8:25 AM Tee No. 10 Erik van Rooyen Ross Fisher Calum Hill
8:36 AM Tee No. 1 Justin Rose Billy Horschel Victor Perez
8:36 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Stallings Alex Noren Alexander Björk
8:47 AM Tee No. 1 Kurt Kitayama Tom Kim Grant Forrest
8:47 AM Tee No. 10 Jimmy Walker Patrick Rodgers Connor Syme
8:58 AM Tee No. 1 Davis Riley Gary Woodland Guido Migliozzi
8:58 AM Tee No. 10 Troy Merritt Richard Mansell Dan Bradbury
9:09 AM Tee No. 1 Corey Conners Tom Hoge Ryan Fox
9:09 AM Tee No. 10 Joseph Bramlett Justin Walters Yeongsu Kim
9:20 AM Tee No. 1 Matt Wallace Mackenzie Hughes Nicolai Hojgaard
9:20 AM Tee No. 10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout Doug Ghim Sami Valimaki
9:31 AM Tee No. 1 Ben Griffin Matthew Southgate Marcus Armitage
9:31 AM Tee No. 10 Sam Ryder Eddie Pepperell Sebastian Soderberg
9:42 AM Tee No. 1 S.H. Kim Maximilian Kieffer Ashun Wu
9:42 AM Tee No. 10 Zac Blair Fabrizio Zanotti Chase Hanna

