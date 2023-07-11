Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

The first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, July 13 from the Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament is co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and features some of the biggest names in the sport.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +750. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and 2022 Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele all join the field as well.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday.