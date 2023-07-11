Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Genesis Scottish Open

The first round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off on Thursday, July 13 from the Renaissance Golf Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The tournament is co-sponsored by the PGA TOUR and the DP World Tour, and features some of the biggest names in the sport.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite to win, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +750. Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, and 2022 Scottish Open winner Xander Schauffele all join the field as well.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 2:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Thursday.
2023 Scottish Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|2:15 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Law
|Aaron Baddeley
|Matthew Baldwin
|2:15 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Ludvig Aberg
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|2:26 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Will Gordon
|Joakim Lagergren
|Zander Lombard
|2:26 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Herbert
|Thomas Detry
|Richie Ramsay
|2:37 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jorge Campillo
|Harrison Endycott
|Matthew Jordan
|2:37 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Francesco Molinari
|Luke Donald
|Aaron Rai
|2:48 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.T. Poston
|Dale Whitnell
|Callum Shinkwin
|2:48 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Patrick Cantlay
|Adrian Meronk
|2:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Oliver Wilson
|Kevin Yu
|Kalle Samooja
|2:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Rory McIlroy
|Xander Schauffele
|Justin Thomas
|3:10 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Garrick Higgo
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Simon Forsström
|3:10 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jordan Spieth
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Robert MacIntyre
|3:21 AM
|Tee No. 1
|K.H. Lee
|Ockie Strydom
|Daniel Gavins
|3:21 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Burns
|Seamus Power
|Min Woo Lee
|3:32 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cam Davis
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|3:32 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Taylor
|Edoardo Molinari
|Pablo Larrazabal
|3:43 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Scott Jamieson
|Sean Crocker
|3:43 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sungjae Im
|Thriston Lawrence
|Ewen Ferguson
|3:54 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Wil Besseling
|Joost Luiten
|3:54 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Harman
|Sahith Theegala
|Marcel Siem
|4:05 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Paul Waring
|Nick Bachem
|4:05 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Dylan Wu
|Oliver Bekker
|4:16 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Hurly Long
|4:16 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Alex Smalley
|Bio Kim
|4:27 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Marcel Schneider
|Yoseop Seo
|4:27 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Byeong Hun An
|Robby Shelton
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|7:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Padraig Harrington
|Daniel Hillier
|7:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Taylor
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Matthieu Pavon
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Callum Tarren
|Thomas Bjørn
|Tom McKibbin
|7:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brandon Wu
|Romain Langasque
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|7:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Keith Mitchell
|Danny Willett
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|7:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lee Hodges
|Jordan Smith
|Antoine Rozner
|8:03 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Max Homa
|Adam Scott
|Yannik Paul
|8:03 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Harry Hall
|Adri Arnaus
|8:14 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|Shane Lowry
|8:14 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Jamie Donaldson
|Haotong Li
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Rickie Fowler
|Wyndham Clark
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8:25 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Ross Fisher
|Calum Hill
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Rose
|Billy Horschel
|Victor Perez
|8:36 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Stallings
|Alex Noren
|Alexander Björk
|8:47 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kurt Kitayama
|Tom Kim
|Grant Forrest
|8:47 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Patrick Rodgers
|Connor Syme
|8:58 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Davis Riley
|Gary Woodland
|Guido Migliozzi
|8:58 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Troy Merritt
|Richard Mansell
|Dan Bradbury
|9:09 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Tom Hoge
|Ryan Fox
|9:09 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Justin Walters
|Yeongsu Kim
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|9:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Doug Ghim
|Sami Valimaki
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Griffin
|Matthew Southgate
|Marcus Armitage
|9:31 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sam Ryder
|Eddie Pepperell
|Sebastian Soderberg
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 1
|S.H. Kim
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Ashun Wu
|9:42 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zac Blair
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Chase Hanna