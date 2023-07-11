Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into quarterfinals

The Wimbledon women’s singles tournament has reached the quarterfinal stage, and just eight players remain in the hunt for a coveted title. Iga Swiatek, the favorite to win it all, narrowly avoided an upset against Belinda Bencic to reach her first-ever quarterfinal round. Despite the close call, Swiatek remains the favorite before her match against Elina Svitolina.

Last year’s Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, follows Swiatek on the odds board. Rybakina will face Ons Jabeur in a must-watch quarterfinal match. The other two matches will pit Jessica Pegula against Marketa Vondrousova, and Madison Keys against Aryna Sabalenka.

The matches will take place on July 11 and 12. Here are the odds to win the women’s singles draw at Wimbledon ahead of the quarterfinal round.

Odds to win women’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek +160

Elena Rybakina +290

Aryna Sabalenka +330

Ons Jabeur +700

Madison Keys +2000

Jessica Pegula +2000

Elina Svitolina +2800

Marketa Vondrousova +3500