Wimbledon 2023: Current title odds for men’s singles bracket heading into quarterfinals

The men’s singles tournament has reached the quarterfinal round at Wimbledon. One of the final eight players has just three matches between himself and a title on the biggest stage in the sport. Novak Djokovic, a seven-time winner going for No. 8, which would tie Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record, is the favorite to win it all. Carlos Alcaraz follows behind him, despite being ranked No. 1 in the world. With the way the bracket is set up, the two could meet in the finals.

Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Holger Rune are the other remaining seeded competitors. Two unseeded players made the quarterfinals as well — Christopher Eubanks and Roman Safiullin.

The men’s quarterfinals will take place on July 11 and 12. Here are the odds to win the men’s singles draw, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win men’s singles at Wimbledon ahead of quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic -190

Carlos Alcaraz +310

Daniil Medvedev +1000

Jannik Sinner +1200

Holger Rune +2200

Christopher Eubanks +5000

Andrey Rublev +6000

Roman Safiullin +20000