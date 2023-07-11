See which players are starting for the AL, NL in 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The 2023 All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA) gets the starting nod for the National League, while the American League counters with Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA). The AL has won nine consecutive All-Star Games. The NL won three in a row from 2010 to 2012, but those are the only three All-Star Games they have won since 1996.

American League batting order

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

Update — White Sox OF Luis Robert felt tightness in his right calf during the first round of the HR Derby on Monday night. As a result, he will not play for the AL in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

While not expected to pitch in the game, Shohei Ohtani will still have a chance to make an impact by batting second as the DH. Marcus Semien will lead off and is hitting .271 for the Texas Rangers this season. Randy Arozarena will bat third after competing in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Semien’s teammate Corey Seager will bat fourth and will be making his fourth All-Star appearance.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .323/.408/.515 and will hit fifth. Garcia, like Arozarena, is competing in the Home Run Derby and enters leading the league with 75 RBI. Austin Hays will bat seventh, representing the Baltimore Orioles in his first All-Star Game appearance. Texas rookie Josh Jung will man the hot corner and bat eighth, while switch-hitting catcher Jonah Heim bats ninth.

National League batting order

The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Acuña Jr. RF

Freeman 1B

Betts CF

Martinez DH

Arenado 3B

Arraez 2B

Murphy C

Carroll LF

Arcia SS

Gallen P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The National League lineup should be able to put the ball in play. Acuna batting leadoff is hitting .331 on the season, while Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is hitting .383 and will bat sixth. Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez make up the middle of the order, batting second, third and fourth, respectively.

It has been a tough season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but third baseman Nolan Arenado has brought his average up to .283 with 18 home runs and will bat fifth on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy has exceeded expectations in his first season with his new team and has made his first All-Star roster. Corbin Carroll, the heavy favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, will bat eighth. Orlando Arcia is also making his first All-Star appearance and will bat ninth, playing shortstop.