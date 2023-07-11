DFS picks, 2023 MLB All-Star Game Showdown strategy

The 2023 All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX. While we are in the All-Star break, there is still an opportunity for you to set a lineup at DraftKings DFS. The featured slate is a Showdown Captain Mode lineup, and here is our strategy for Tuesday’s contest.

AL vs. NL DraftKings Showdown strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Ronald Acuna Jr., National League — $15,600

The tough part of setting a lineup for an All-Star Game is that you don’t know if your player is going to get one at-bat, two at-bats or play the whole game. While we don’t know the game plan that Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has for the N.L. squad, you have to assume Acuna has the best shot to play the longest. The presumptive MVP is leading off and heads into the game hitting .331 with 21 home runs and 55 RBI. Despite the laidback nature of the event, his competitiveness should have him locked in with a chance to face Gerrit Cole to begin the game.

Randy Arozarena, American League — $10,800

AL manager Dusty Baker got a first hand look at Arozarena’s pop during the 2023 Home Run Derby on Monday night, when he advanced all the way to the finals before bowing out to Vlad Guerrero Jr.. The Tampa Bay Rays outfielder is hitting .279 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI this season, and with the AL only having four reserves, I think Arozarena sticks around and gets multiple chances to have an impact in this game.

Value Plays

Nick Castellanos, National League — $4,600

Value plays become risky because we don’t know how the managers will utilize their deeper benches. Sticking with the outfielders, the NL has only four reserve outfielders and one of them is Castellanos. His manager Thomson will be managing the NL squad. If there is a situation where he needs to go to a reliable right-handed bat or make a switch, it feels like there is a good chance he goes with who he knows and puts Castellanos out there.

Julio Rodriguez, American League — $5,600

J-Rod may not be playing for his manager, but he is going to be playing at home. The All-Star Game has become more fun and entertainment-centric over the years rather than about high intensity gameplay. Rodriguez isn’t starting, but you know that he is going to get in the game, and my guess is that he is one of the first guys off the bench. Playing in his home ball park and with limited outfield replacements, he should see enough game time to make him worth a value add.