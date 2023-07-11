Picks, predictions for 2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park from Seattle. The AL and NL will rekindle the “rivalry” which has really been lopsided toward the American League the past decade or so. But aside from the game, the best market to bet on is ASG MVP. Last year, Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton belted a two-run, game-tying HR in the fourth inning to help the AL win 3-2. Before that, reigning HR Derby champ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won ASG MVP in 2021.

Let’s look at some trends the past decade or so. Seven of the past eight ASG MVP winners are batters and not pitchers. The lone outlier is Guardians SP Shane Bieber. So when going to bet on this market, chances are a bat is going to take home ASG MVP. You’re also chasing a batter who is going to have a good chance of hitting a home run or having multiple ABs. In 2018, Astros 3B Alex Bregman hit the go-ahead HR in an 8-6 win to win ASG MVP. So not only are you HR chasing, you’re looking for someone who can hit a timely or meaningful HR, generally that may not happen right away in the game.

Below we’re going to go over some picks and analysis for the 2023 MLB ASG.

2023 MLB All-Star Game MVP picks

Pick among favorites: Shohei Ohtani +650

This feels like a line everyone should be betting on. Ohtani should get an AB or two and then pitch an inning. If he does something in his AB (hits a HR), that could lock him into MVP early on. If he gets a HR and pitches a clean inning with a few Ks, that should be enough to get him the MVP award. The one issue you may run into is the National League should have an advantage based on the rosters. It’s an ASG so anything goes.

Pick among the middle of the pack: Texas Rangers players

There are a few names in the middle of the pack in terms of odds that stand out. Corey Seager (+2200), Marcus Semien (+2500) and Adolis Garcia (+2500) and Josh Jung (+3000). All four of those players are in the starting lineup for the AL. If the AL gets out in front early and those guys do most of the damage, it could be a scenario where one grabs the MVP lead and doesn’t look back. Remember, these games are usually low scoring. If it isn’t, it could be because the Rangers’ offense explodes in the first. I don’t mind snagging some of that action.

Pick among long shots: Juan Soto +3500

Soto is an interesting name down the board a bit. He isn’t starting but should get into the game at some point. Soto is a threat to go yard, which is the formula we want for batters. He’s won the HR Derby in the past and has played in the All-Star Game a few times now. Soto could enter the game for the NL in a big spot and if he comes through, could be his path to winning MVP.

Pick among dart throws: Adley Rutschman +4500

The Orioles catcher is way down on the board and that feels like great value. He put on a show in the first round of the HR Derby, belting HRs from both sides of the plate. Rutschman lost to Luis Robert but that was also 28-27 (hard to knock him). The AL, despite what I mentioned above, has won nine in a row in the ASG. If it happens again, Rutschman could enter the game later in a big spot. All it would take is one of those HR swings.