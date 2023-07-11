How to watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game online via live stream

The 93rd MLB All-Star Game between the American League and the National League will take place Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, and air exclusively on FOX.

The American League owns a 47-43-2 record all-time over the National League in the Midsummer Classic, and will try to win its 10th straight game on Tuesday. Los Angeles Angels DH/pitcher Shohei Ohtani was the top vote getter for the AL and he will lead a star-studded roster including the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Corey Seager, and Randy Arozarena, among others. Superstars Mike Trout and Aaron Judge were both voted on as starters, but will be unable to play due to injury.

The National League has only won three All-Star Games since 1997 and is seeking its first victory in this exhibition since 2012. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote getter for the NL and he will lead a roster that ranges from All-Star veterans like Nolan Arenado and Freddie Freeman to first-timers like Orlando Arcia and Corbin Carroll.

American League vs. National League

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.