What channel is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on and when does it start?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Joe Davis and John Smoltz will be in the booth for their second All-Star Game as a crew. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will also join the broadcasting group in Seattle.

The American League has dominated the All-Star Game in recent decades. They have won every game from 2013 onwards (barring the 2020 game, which was canceled due to COVID). They have also won all but four games since 2000 — the NL won three, and 2002 ended in a tie.

The AL leads the all-time record 47–43–2.

MLB All-Star Game 2023

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Now App