Where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, home of the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle first held the All-Star Game in 1979, and more recently hosted in 2001. The National League won the first appearance in Seattle, and the American League won the second. Three Mariners will play in their home stadium after being selected to the AL roster — OF Julio Rodriguez (reserve), and pitchers Luis Castillo and George Kirby.

Last year’s All-Star game took place in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. The American League has dominated the ASG over the last several decades. The NL has not won a game since 2012, and has won just three All-Star Games since 2000 (one ended in a tie, and one was canceled due to COVID).

MLB All-Star Game 2023

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

Channel: FOX

Livestream: FOX Live, FOX Now App