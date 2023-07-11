When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game?

The stars of baseball will align in the Pacific Northwest as the 2023 MLB All-Star Game heads to T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The game will take place on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

As always, this year’s Midsummer Classic will pit the very best of the American League against the very best of the National League. Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will serve as the AL skipper and the starting lineup will consist of C Jonah Heim, 1B Yandy Diaz, 2B Marcus Semien, 3B Josh Jung, SS Corey Seager, and outfielders Randy Arozarena, Mike Trout, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani at DH. On the National League side, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson will be the skipper and his starting lineup will feature C Sean Murphy, 1B Freddie Freeman, 2B Luis Arraez, 3B Nolan Arenado, SS Orlando Arcia, and outfielders Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, and Corbin Carroll, along with DH J.D. Martinez.

MLB All-Star Game 2023

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox