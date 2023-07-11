Tour de France results: Who won stage 10, who leads overall standings

The 2023 Tour de France returned from its first rest day with a fun finish to a hilly stage 10. Pello Bilbao Lopez won the stage after he, Georg Zimmerman, and Ben O’Connor all shot past Krists Neilands to finish 1-2-3 in central France.

The top of the general classification remained the same as Jonas Vingegaard retains the yellow jersey for another day. He finished roughly tied with Tadej Pogačar and Jai Hindley, which means there was no change in the top three. Vingegaard remains 17 seconds ahead of Pogačar and 2:40 ahead of Hindley overall.

The peloton moves to a flat 180-kilometer course on Wednesday, taking them from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins. That will be followed by a hilly Thursday ahead of a weekend in the mountains that could make or break this year’s Tour between Vingegaard an Pogačar.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 10.

Stage 10 top finishers