Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour de France will be back in action on Tuesday, July 11, after the race’s first rest day on Monday. The competitors will complete a 167.5 km hilly ride from Vulcania to Issoire. Jonas Vingegaard is the overall leader sitting at 38 hours, 37 minutes and 46 seconds. Teadej Pogacar and Jai Hindley follow him on the current podium. As the peloton heads into Stage 10, Michael Woods is coming off a Stage 9 victory.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 6:55 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

A full-stage profile can be found on the Tour de France’s website.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 38 hours, 37 minutes, 46 seconds Tadej Pogacar — 38 hours, 38 minutes and three seconds Jai Hindley — 38 hours, 40 minutes, 26 seconds Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 38 hours, 42 minutes, eight seconds Adam Yates — 38 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds

Stage winner

Odds to win 2023 Tour de France Stage 10 Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Wout Van Aert +380 Mathieu van der Poel +700 Magnus Cort Nielsen +900 Julian Alaphilippe +2000 Matej Mohoric +2000 Mads Pedersen +2000 Mattias Skjelmose +2500 Tadej Pogacar +2500 Alberto Bettiol +2800 Jasper Philipsen +3000 Alex Aranburu +3500 Fred Wright +4000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +4000 Kasper Asgreen +4000 Dylan Teuns +5000 Giulio Ciccone +5000 Valentin Madouas +5000 Tom Pidcock +6500 Christophe Laporte +6500 Soren Kragh Andersen +6500 Maxim Van Gils +6500 Victor Lafay +6500 Ruben Guerreiro +6500 Jasper Stuyven +6500 Stefan Kung +6500 Biniam Girmay +6500 Benoit Cosnefroy +6500 Michal Kwiatkowski +6500 Rui Costa +8000 Dylan Van Baarle +8000 Victor Campenaerts +8000 Remi Cavagna +8000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +8000 Neilson Powless +8000 Matteo Trentin +8000 Matteo Jorgenson +8000 Pierre Latour +8000 Omar Fraile +8000 Clement Champoussin +10000 Michael Woods +10000 Anthony Turgis +10000 Bryan Coquard +10000 Felix Gall +10000 Romain Bardet +10000 Ben Turner +10000 Warren Barguil +13000 Quinten Hermans +13000 Thibaut Pinot +13000 Georg Zimmermann +13000 Corbin Strong +13000 Matis Louvel +13000 Krists Neilands +13000 Alexey Lutsenko +13000 Rasmus Tiller +15000 Guillaume Martin +15000 Tiesj Benoot +15000 Ion Izagirre +15000 Jonathan Castroviejo +15000 Caleb Ewan +15000 Ben O'Connor +15000 Simon Clarke +15000 James Shaw +18000 Nils Politt +18000 Pello Bilbao +18000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +18000 Nick Schultz +20000 Hugo Houle +20000 Jonas Vingegaard +20000 Simon Geschke +20000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000 Mike Teunissen +20000 Bob Jungels +20000 Valentin Ferron +20000 Nikias Arndt +20000 Luka Mezgec +20000 Patrick Konrad +20000 Axel Zingle +25000 Stan Dewulf +25000 Jonas Gregaard +25000 David De La Cruz +25000 Tony Gallopin +25000 Quentin Pacher +25000 Yves Lampaert +25000 Lilian Calmejane +25000 Soren Waerenskjold +25000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000 Florian Vermeersch +25000 Nils Eekhoff +30000 Danny Van Poppel +30000 Egan Bernal +30000 Lawson Craddock +30000 Peter Sagan +30000 Anthon Charmig +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Marco Haller +30000 Louis Meintjes +35000 Anthony Perez +35000 Dion Smith +35000 Gianni Moscon +35000 Oliver Naesen +35000 Johan Esteban Chaves +35000 Chris Harper +40000 Wilco Kelderman +40000 Kevin Vermaerke +40000 Jasper de Buyst +40000 Kevin Geniets +40000 Gregor Muhlberger +40000 Rigoberto Uran +40000 Torstein Traeen +40000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000 Felix Grossschartner +40000 Nans Peters +40000 Simon Yates +40000 Wout Poels +40000 Emanuel Buchmann +40000 Juan Pedro Lopez +45000 Dries Devenyns +45000 Jai Hindley +45000 Sepp Kuss +50000 Michael Morkov +50000 Nelson Oliveira +50000 Daniel Oss +50000 Dylan Groenewegen +50000 Harold Tejada +50000 Adam Yates +50000 Antonio Pedrero +50000 Simon Guglielmi +50000 Yevgeniy Federov +50000 David Gaudu +50000 Alexis Renard +50000 Jonas Abrahamsen +50000 Frederik Frison +50000 Nathan Van Hooydonck +50000 Fabio Jakobsen +50000 Cees Bol +60000 Phil Bauhaus +60000 Rafal Majka +60000 Jordi Meeus +60000 Jenthe Biermans +60000 Alex Kirsch +60000 Silvan Dillier +60000 Tim Declercq +60000 Alexander Kristoff +60000 Michael Gogl +60000 Mikel Landa +60000 Chris Hamilton +60000 Luca Mozzato +60000 Matthew Dinham +60000 Lars van den Berg +60000 Anthony Delaplace +60000 Alexander Edmondson +80000 Luke Durbridge +80000 Guillaume Boivin +80000 Laurent Pichon +80000 Olivier Le Gac +80000 Carlos Rodriguez +80000 Elmar Reinders +80000 John Degenkolb +80000 Sam Welsford +100000 Mikkel Bjerg +100000 Adrien Petit +100000 Jonas Rickaert +100000

Overall winner

Odds to win 2023 Tour de France as of 7/11 Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar −125 Jonas Vingegaard +110 Jai Hindley +4000 Carlos Rodriguez +6500 Tom Pidcock +13000 Simon Yates +15000 Adam Yates +20000 Sepp Kuss +40000 Romain Bardet +40000 David Gaudu +40000 Mikel Landa +80000 Guillaume Martin +80000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000 Felix Gall +80000 Wout Van Aert +100000 Wilco Kelderman +100000 Thibaut Pinot +100000 Pello Bilbao +100000 Louis Meintjes +100000 Giulio Ciccone +100000 Emanuel Buchmann +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Ben O'Connor +100000 Valentin Madouas +100000 Rafal Majka +100000 Mattias Skjelmose +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300