Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 10 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Teddy Ricketson

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey competes in the chase group during the stage nine of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 182.4km stage from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme 1412m / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2023 in Puy de Dôme, France. Photo by Etienne Garnier - Pool/Getty Images

The Tour de France will be back in action on Tuesday, July 11, after the race’s first rest day on Monday. The competitors will complete a 167.5 km hilly ride from Vulcania to Issoire. Jonas Vingegaard is the overall leader sitting at 38 hours, 37 minutes and 46 seconds. Teadej Pogacar and Jai Hindley follow him on the current podium. As the peloton heads into Stage 10, Michael Woods is coming off a Stage 9 victory.

TV schedule

Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

A full-stage profile can be found on the Tour de France’s website.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 38 hours, 37 minutes, 46 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogacar — 38 hours, 38 minutes and three seconds
  3. Jai Hindley — 38 hours, 40 minutes, 26 seconds
  4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 38 hours, 42 minutes, eight seconds
  5. Adam Yates — 38 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Odds to win 2023 Tour de France Stage 10

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Wout Van Aert +380
Mathieu van der Poel +700
Magnus Cort Nielsen +900
Julian Alaphilippe +2000
Matej Mohoric +2000
Mads Pedersen +2000
Mattias Skjelmose +2500
Tadej Pogacar +2500
Alberto Bettiol +2800
Jasper Philipsen +3000
Alex Aranburu +3500
Fred Wright +4000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +4000
Kasper Asgreen +4000
Dylan Teuns +5000
Giulio Ciccone +5000
Valentin Madouas +5000
Tom Pidcock +6500
Christophe Laporte +6500
Soren Kragh Andersen +6500
Maxim Van Gils +6500
Victor Lafay +6500
Ruben Guerreiro +6500
Jasper Stuyven +6500
Stefan Kung +6500
Biniam Girmay +6500
Benoit Cosnefroy +6500
Michal Kwiatkowski +6500
Rui Costa +8000
Dylan Van Baarle +8000
Victor Campenaerts +8000
Remi Cavagna +8000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +8000
Neilson Powless +8000
Matteo Trentin +8000
Matteo Jorgenson +8000
Pierre Latour +8000
Omar Fraile +8000
Clement Champoussin +10000
Michael Woods +10000
Anthony Turgis +10000
Bryan Coquard +10000
Felix Gall +10000
Romain Bardet +10000
Ben Turner +10000
Warren Barguil +13000
Quinten Hermans +13000
Thibaut Pinot +13000
Georg Zimmermann +13000
Corbin Strong +13000
Matis Louvel +13000
Krists Neilands +13000
Alexey Lutsenko +13000
Rasmus Tiller +15000
Guillaume Martin +15000
Tiesj Benoot +15000
Ion Izagirre +15000
Jonathan Castroviejo +15000
Caleb Ewan +15000
Ben O'Connor +15000
Simon Clarke +15000
James Shaw +18000
Nils Politt +18000
Pello Bilbao +18000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +18000
Nick Schultz +20000
Hugo Houle +20000
Jonas Vingegaard +20000
Simon Geschke +20000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +20000
Mike Teunissen +20000
Bob Jungels +20000
Valentin Ferron +20000
Nikias Arndt +20000
Luka Mezgec +20000
Patrick Konrad +20000
Axel Zingle +25000
Stan Dewulf +25000
Jonas Gregaard +25000
David De La Cruz +25000
Tony Gallopin +25000
Quentin Pacher +25000
Yves Lampaert +25000
Lilian Calmejane +25000
Soren Waerenskjold +25000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000
Florian Vermeersch +25000
Nils Eekhoff +30000
Danny Van Poppel +30000
Egan Bernal +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Peter Sagan +30000
Anthon Charmig +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Marco Haller +30000
Louis Meintjes +35000
Anthony Perez +35000
Dion Smith +35000
Gianni Moscon +35000
Oliver Naesen +35000
Johan Esteban Chaves +35000
Chris Harper +40000
Wilco Kelderman +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Jasper de Buyst +40000
Kevin Geniets +40000
Gregor Muhlberger +40000
Rigoberto Uran +40000
Torstein Traeen +40000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +40000
Felix Grossschartner +40000
Nans Peters +40000
Simon Yates +40000
Wout Poels +40000
Emanuel Buchmann +40000
Juan Pedro Lopez +45000
Dries Devenyns +45000
Jai Hindley +45000
Sepp Kuss +50000
Michael Morkov +50000
Nelson Oliveira +50000
Daniel Oss +50000
Dylan Groenewegen +50000
Harold Tejada +50000
Adam Yates +50000
Antonio Pedrero +50000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Yevgeniy Federov +50000
David Gaudu +50000
Alexis Renard +50000
Jonas Abrahamsen +50000
Frederik Frison +50000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +50000
Fabio Jakobsen +50000
Cees Bol +60000
Phil Bauhaus +60000
Rafal Majka +60000
Jordi Meeus +60000
Jenthe Biermans +60000
Alex Kirsch +60000
Silvan Dillier +60000
Tim Declercq +60000
Alexander Kristoff +60000
Michael Gogl +60000
Mikel Landa +60000
Chris Hamilton +60000
Luca Mozzato +60000
Matthew Dinham +60000
Lars van den Berg +60000
Anthony Delaplace +60000
Alexander Edmondson +80000
Luke Durbridge +80000
Guillaume Boivin +80000
Laurent Pichon +80000
Olivier Le Gac +80000
Carlos Rodriguez +80000
Elmar Reinders +80000
John Degenkolb +80000
Sam Welsford +100000
Mikkel Bjerg +100000
Adrien Petit +100000
Jonas Rickaert +100000

Overall winner

Odds to win 2023 Tour de France as of 7/11

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar −125
Jonas Vingegaard +110
Jai Hindley +4000
Carlos Rodriguez +6500
Tom Pidcock +13000
Simon Yates +15000
Adam Yates +20000
Sepp Kuss +40000
Romain Bardet +40000
David Gaudu +40000
Mikel Landa +80000
Guillaume Martin +80000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Felix Gall +80000
Wout Van Aert +100000
Wilco Kelderman +100000
Thibaut Pinot +100000
Pello Bilbao +100000
Louis Meintjes +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Emanuel Buchmann +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Ben O'Connor +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Mattias Skjelmose +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

