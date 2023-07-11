Tour de France, Stage 10: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The Tour de France will be back in action on Tuesday, July 11, after the race’s first rest day on Monday. The competitors will complete a 167.5 km hilly ride from Vulcania to Issoire. Jonas Vingegaard is the overall leader sitting at 38 hours, 37 minutes and 46 seconds. Teadej Pogacar and Jai Hindley follow him on the current podium. As the peloton heads into Stage 10, Michael Woods is coming off a Stage 9 victory.
TV schedule
Date: Tuesday, July 11
Time: 6:55 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
A full-stage profile can be found on the Tour de France’s website.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 38 hours, 37 minutes, 46 seconds
- Tadej Pogacar — 38 hours, 38 minutes and three seconds
- Jai Hindley — 38 hours, 40 minutes, 26 seconds
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano — 38 hours, 42 minutes, eight seconds
- Adam Yates — 38 hours, 42 minutes, 25 seconds
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Odds to win 2023 Tour de France Stage 10
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Wout Van Aert
|+380
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+700
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+900
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+2000
|Matej Mohoric
|+2000
|Mads Pedersen
|+2000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+2500
|Tadej Pogacar
|+2500
|Alberto Bettiol
|+2800
|Jasper Philipsen
|+3000
|Alex Aranburu
|+3500
|Fred Wright
|+4000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+4000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+4000
|Dylan Teuns
|+5000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+5000
|Valentin Madouas
|+5000
|Tom Pidcock
|+6500
|Christophe Laporte
|+6500
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+6500
|Maxim Van Gils
|+6500
|Victor Lafay
|+6500
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+6500
|Jasper Stuyven
|+6500
|Stefan Kung
|+6500
|Biniam Girmay
|+6500
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+6500
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+6500
|Rui Costa
|+8000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+8000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+8000
|Remi Cavagna
|+8000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+8000
|Neilson Powless
|+8000
|Matteo Trentin
|+8000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+8000
|Pierre Latour
|+8000
|Omar Fraile
|+8000
|Clement Champoussin
|+10000
|Michael Woods
|+10000
|Anthony Turgis
|+10000
|Bryan Coquard
|+10000
|Felix Gall
|+10000
|Romain Bardet
|+10000
|Ben Turner
|+10000
|Warren Barguil
|+13000
|Quinten Hermans
|+13000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+13000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+13000
|Corbin Strong
|+13000
|Matis Louvel
|+13000
|Krists Neilands
|+13000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+13000
|Rasmus Tiller
|+15000
|Guillaume Martin
|+15000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+15000
|Ion Izagirre
|+15000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+15000
|Caleb Ewan
|+15000
|Ben O'Connor
|+15000
|Simon Clarke
|+15000
|James Shaw
|+18000
|Nils Politt
|+18000
|Pello Bilbao
|+18000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+18000
|Nick Schultz
|+20000
|Hugo Houle
|+20000
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+20000
|Simon Geschke
|+20000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+20000
|Mike Teunissen
|+20000
|Bob Jungels
|+20000
|Valentin Ferron
|+20000
|Nikias Arndt
|+20000
|Luka Mezgec
|+20000
|Patrick Konrad
|+20000
|Axel Zingle
|+25000
|Stan Dewulf
|+25000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+25000
|David De La Cruz
|+25000
|Tony Gallopin
|+25000
|Quentin Pacher
|+25000
|Yves Lampaert
|+25000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+25000
|Soren Waerenskjold
|+25000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+25000
|Florian Vermeersch
|+25000
|Nils Eekhoff
|+30000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+30000
|Egan Bernal
|+30000
|Lawson Craddock
|+30000
|Peter Sagan
|+30000
|Anthon Charmig
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Marco Haller
|+30000
|Louis Meintjes
|+35000
|Anthony Perez
|+35000
|Dion Smith
|+35000
|Gianni Moscon
|+35000
|Oliver Naesen
|+35000
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+35000
|Chris Harper
|+40000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+40000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+40000
|Jasper de Buyst
|+40000
|Kevin Geniets
|+40000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+40000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+40000
|Torstein Traeen
|+40000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+40000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+40000
|Nans Peters
|+40000
|Simon Yates
|+40000
|Wout Poels
|+40000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+40000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+45000
|Dries Devenyns
|+45000
|Jai Hindley
|+45000
|Sepp Kuss
|+50000
|Michael Morkov
|+50000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+50000
|Daniel Oss
|+50000
|Dylan Groenewegen
|+50000
|Harold Tejada
|+50000
|Adam Yates
|+50000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+50000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+50000
|Yevgeniy Federov
|+50000
|David Gaudu
|+50000
|Alexis Renard
|+50000
|Jonas Abrahamsen
|+50000
|Frederik Frison
|+50000
|Nathan Van Hooydonck
|+50000
|Fabio Jakobsen
|+50000
|Cees Bol
|+60000
|Phil Bauhaus
|+60000
|Rafal Majka
|+60000
|Jordi Meeus
|+60000
|Jenthe Biermans
|+60000
|Alex Kirsch
|+60000
|Silvan Dillier
|+60000
|Tim Declercq
|+60000
|Alexander Kristoff
|+60000
|Michael Gogl
|+60000
|Mikel Landa
|+60000
|Chris Hamilton
|+60000
|Luca Mozzato
|+60000
|Matthew Dinham
|+60000
|Lars van den Berg
|+60000
|Anthony Delaplace
|+60000
|Alexander Edmondson
|+80000
|Luke Durbridge
|+80000
|Guillaume Boivin
|+80000
|Laurent Pichon
|+80000
|Olivier Le Gac
|+80000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+80000
|Elmar Reinders
|+80000
|John Degenkolb
|+80000
|Sam Welsford
|+100000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+100000
|Adrien Petit
|+100000
|Jonas Rickaert
|+100000
Overall winner
Odds to win 2023 Tour de France as of 7/11
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|−125
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+110
|Jai Hindley
|+4000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+6500
|Tom Pidcock
|+13000
|Simon Yates
|+15000
|Adam Yates
|+20000
|Sepp Kuss
|+40000
|Romain Bardet
|+40000
|David Gaudu
|+40000
|Mikel Landa
|+80000
|Guillaume Martin
|+80000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+80000
|Felix Gall
|+80000
|Wout Van Aert
|+100000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+100000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+100000
|Pello Bilbao
|+100000
|Louis Meintjes
|+100000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+100000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Ben O'Connor
|+100000
|Valentin Madouas
|+100000
|Rafal Majka
|+100000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+100000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300