Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez hits record 41 home runs in first round of 2023 Home Run Derby [VIDEO]

The 2023 Home Run Derby is underway. We have seen some great performances already, with Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hitting home runs from both sides of the plate and Luis Robert Jr. hitting a ball 470 ft. Hometown hero Julio Rodriguez came up to bat, and the crowd at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington erupted to cheer on their own. Rodriguez proceeded to put on a show.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW



41 home runs in the first round pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

JRod launched 32 home runs in regulation. Due to hitting two of at least 440 ft. in distance, he was awarded an extra minute of bonus time. He didn’t squander the opportunity and went on to add nine more home runs for a total of 41. This breaks Vladimir Guerrero’s record from the second round of the 2019 Home Run Derby when he hit 40.

The performance came against Pete Alonso in a rematch from last year’s derby. Alonso hit well, tallying 21 home runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough to catch Rodriguez. The Mariners faithful will be able to cheer on their outfielder in the second round.