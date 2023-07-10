Orioles C Adley Rutschman crushes HRs from both sides of the plate at the Home Run Derby [VIDEO]

One of baseball’s most entertaining events is the Home Run Derby. Sluggers from both leagues come together to just mash the cover off of baseballs and see who can hit the most home runs. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman entered the first derby of his career and didn’t disappoint. The switch-hitter had his father throwing to him and started off hitting from the left side of the plate to try and take advantage of better ball flight to right field.

He impressed with 20 home runs during regulation from the right side. During the brief intermission before his 30 seconds of bonus time, Rutschman called out, “right!” to his dad. The Oriole decided on the spur of the moment to switch sides of the plate and hit right-handed. He took about eight swings and sent seven more balls over the wall to finish with a first round total of 27.