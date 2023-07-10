 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orioles C Adley Rutschman crushes HRs from both sides of the plate at the Home Run Derby [VIDEO]

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman put on quite the performance at the 2023 Home Run Derby.

By Teddy Ricketson
Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

One of baseball’s most entertaining events is the Home Run Derby. Sluggers from both leagues come together to just mash the cover off of baseballs and see who can hit the most home runs. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman entered the first derby of his career and didn’t disappoint. The switch-hitter had his father throwing to him and started off hitting from the left side of the plate to try and take advantage of better ball flight to right field.

He impressed with 20 home runs during regulation from the right side. During the brief intermission before his 30 seconds of bonus time, Rutschman called out, “right!” to his dad. The Oriole decided on the spur of the moment to switch sides of the plate and hit right-handed. He took about eight swings and sent seven more balls over the wall to finish with a first round total of 27.

