Home Run Derby tracker: Live results, best moments from each round

Baseballs beware, because it’s time for the 2023 Home Run Derby. The action begins at 8 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, the second time the park will host the event and the first since 2001. The bracket is officially set, and it’s loaded with stars, from Pete Alonso looking to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only men to win three Derbies to 2019 Derby star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to 2022 finalist (and hometown hero) Julio Rodriguez. Mookie Betts, Luis Robert Jr., Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena and Adley Rutschman round out the rest of the field.

We’ll be keeping this post updated with the latest results and highlights all night long, so make sure to keep it locked.

Format

In case you’re in need of a refresher: As has been the case since 2015, the Derby will be a single-elimination tournament featuring eight hitters and a total of three rounds. The lower seed in a given matchup will hit first, while the higher seed gets the advantage of last licks.

In the first two rounds, each batter gets three minutes to hit as many homers as possible, with the clock starting at the release of the first pitch. Every home run will count as long as the ball left the pitcher’s hand before the timer hits zero. Hitters will also get an added 30 seconds of bonus time at the conclusion of the first three minutes, and they can earn an additional 30 seconds — for a total of 60 extra seconds — if they hit two homers that travel at least 440 feet. Each batter can also take one 45-second timeout per round. (One more quick note: As soon as the second player in a given round exceeds the home run total of his opponent, the round ends, so there’s no need for running up the score.)

Any matchup that results in a tie will move immediately to a 60-second swing-off, without the added benefit of timeouts of additional time — regardless of how far you’re hitting the ball. If that still doesn’t settle things, the two batters will engage in successive three-swing swing-offs until a winner is decided.

The final round will feature two minutes on the clock rather than three, with all other rules remaining the same.

First-round matchups

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. (CHW) vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman (BAL)

No. 4 Adolis Garcia (TEX) vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena (TB)

No. 2 Pete Alonso (NYM) vs. No. 7 Julio Rodriguez (SEA)

No. 3 Mookie Betts (LAD) vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2023 Home Run Derby live updates

Updates TBD