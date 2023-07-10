Longest home runs for each player in every round of the 2023 Home Run Derby

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is gets underway at 8 p.m. ET with some of baseball’s best sluggers taking aim at the furthest reaches of Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. We’ve seen some truly prodigious dingers in three decades of the Derby — from Griffey off the warehouse to Mark McGwire endangering cars on the Mass Pike — and there’s no telling what might be in store on Monday night. So all evening long, we’ll be keeping track of the longest home runs of each round.

The line for the overall longest home run on DraftKings Sportsbook has been set at 490.5 feet. Will someone be able to clear that mark? Keep refreshing this post to find out.

2023 Home Run Derby: Longest HR tracker

First round results

No. 7 Julio Rodriguez: 41 home runs, longest HR 452 ft.

No. 2 Pete Alonso: 21 home runs, longest HR 457 ft.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ PUT ON A SHOW



41 home runs in the first round pic.twitter.com/JrI4Ajag0p — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2023

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 26 home runs, longest HR 456 ft.

No. 3 Mookie Betts: 11 home runs, longest HR 427 ft.

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr.: 28 home runs, longest HR 470 ft.

No. 8 Adley Rutschman: 27 home runs, longest HR 445 ft.

Admin was sweating.

Luis Robert Jr. was not. pic.twitter.com/FCXsvEu6Mr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 11, 2023

No. 5 Randy Arozarena: 24 home runs, longest HR 442 ft.

No. 4 Adolis Garcia: 16 home runs, longest HR 438 ft.