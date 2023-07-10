Blazers GM says team will remain patient in Damian Lillard trade discussions

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin, who had previously commented on Damian Lillard’s trade request by saying he was going to do right by the franchise, has offered another quote up as the point guard continues to try to force his way to the Miami Heat.

Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: "If it takes months, it takes months." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2023

The Heat appear to be the only team Lillard wants to play for, with reports of his agent telling other teams not to trade for the star guard. Of course, that doesn’t really mean anything for the Trail Blazers, who are just looking to get fair value for their star. Based on Cronin’s comments, either the Heat have not been willing to offer the full war chest of assets or he feels Miami’s package is not good enough even with everything on the table. It benefits the Blazers to have multiple teams in the running, so this is also a smart leverage play.

Perhaps Lillard will soften on his stance to join only the Heat, especially if his goal is to play for a contender. The 76ers and Clippers certainly fit that bill, while the Nets were a previously reported Lillard destination and have plenty of draft picks. We know this saga ultimately does end with Lillard getting dealt, but there are still real questions about where he will actually go.