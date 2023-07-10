NL All-Star Game lineup released: Ronald Acuna Jr. to bat leadoff, Zac Gallen named starting pitcher

The National League has announced its starting lineup for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Seattle. Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder and top vote getterRonald Acuna Jr. will bat leadoff for the “Midsummer Classic” at T-Mobile Park. Meanwhile, Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen was announced as the starter on the mound for the National League.

The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Acuña Jr. RF

Freeman 1B

Betts CF

Martinez DH

Arenado 3B

Arraez 2B

Murphy C

Carroll LF

Arcia SS

Gallen P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers are well represented in the starting lineup with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and JD Martinez following the aforementioned Acuna at the top of the order. Catcher Sean Murphy and shortstop Orlando Arcia will also represent the major-league leading Braves near the bottom of the order. And sporting an excellent 11-3 record with a 3.04 ERA, Gallen will get the nod as the starter in his very first ASG selection.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have odds posted for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. on FOX. Given the talent on its roster, the NL should be favorited to pick up its first win against the AL since 2012.