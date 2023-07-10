AL All-Star Game lineup released: Shohei Ohtani to bat second, serve as DH

The American League has announced its starting lineup for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Seattle. Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani will bat second and serve as the DH in the starting lineup. He should also get an inning on the mound. New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole was announced as the starter on the mound for the American League.

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers make up the majority of the lineup. Rays 1B Yandy Diaz and LF Randy Arozarena are in the top-5 in the order while 2B Marcus Semien, SS Corey Seager, C Jonah Heim and 3B Josh Jung make up the majority of the infield. This has to be the first time in a while the Yankees don’t have anyone in the starting batting order in the All-Star Game. Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is currently sidelined with a toe injury and is unable to participate in the ASG.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t have odds posted for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET. on FOX. The National League should be favored by a decent margin given the amount of talent riddled throughout their lineup. Arizona Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen will start for the National League while Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez make up the top of their order.