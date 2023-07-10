How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on July 10

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

The company is on the fast track towards SummerSlam in less than a month and tonight’s show will be a busy one in upstate New York. We should get a few matches for next month’s spectacle in Detroit officially announced tonight as a few stars will hop on the mic to call their shot.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event of last week’s Raw and picked up the DQ victory after being attacked by Damian Priest. This was a set up for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Finn Balor thwarted those plans by coming out of nowhere to attack Rollins himself. As Balor and Priest were arguing outside of the ring, Rollins was able to escape with the belt. The two Judgement Day members have now cost each other a chance at capturing the title in the last nine days and tension within the group is starting to build. We’ll see how they attempt to settle it tonight.

At the beginning of last Monday’s show, Cody Rhodes came out to seemingly answer Rollins’ open challenge for a shot at the title before being immediately interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar. The two rivals brawled with each other into the ring before Rhodes put the “Beast” down with a Cody Cutter. Tonight, Rhodes will deliver a message to Lesnar and we can assume that he’ll officially lay down the challenge for a match at SummerSlam. The two are 1-1 against each other this summer, so we’ll see if we’ll get some kind of stipulation for this blowoff match at Ford Field next month.

Tonight, Ricochet will go face-to-face with Logan Paul in a promo segment where we can assume that he’ll challenge the social media superstar to a match at SummerSlam. The two have had a few run-ins with each other during the year. The first time occurring when they collided with each other in midair during the Royal Rumble, and the second occurring when they went crashing through tables during the Money in the Bank ladder match nine days ago. We’ll see what the two risk takers will have to say to each other tonight.

Drew McIntyre is on a collision course with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam and he has joined Matt Riddle in the fight against Imperium. Tonight, McIntyre and Riddle will team up to battle Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in tag team action. Gunther, of course, will be watching from ringside.

Also on the show, The Miz will face his former protege Tommaso Ciampa in a no disqualification match. We’ll also get the Alpha Academy throwing a graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri after she picked up the pinfall in their six-person tag match against the Viking Raiders last week.