‘Insidious: The Red Door’ has many of the scares you know, but not much past that

With a successful horror franchise, there always seems to be a way to finagle just one more story out of its primary base. The Insidious franchise has certainly done this in two different ways over four films before Insidious: The Red Door. Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2 focused on the generational astral projection plights of the Lambert family (particularly the elder men). In contrast, Chapter 3 and Insidious: The Last Key centered more on Elise Rainier’s (Lin Shaye) character. The past doesn’t stay dead, and that’s true in the case of The Further and all the ghosts that inhabit its infinite dark spaces.

Before The Red Door kicks into full gear, it reminds audiences of the last moments of Chapter 2, a younger Dalton (Ty Simpkins) and his father, Josh (Patrick Wilson), are both hypnotized to forget the abilities they activate on accident and pretty much all of the first two films prior events. Who could blame them? This family has withstood Dalton falling into a projection coma for months and a demon inhabiting Josh’s body – of course, you'll want to put this in a box far away. Nine years later, things aren’t particularly well for the Lambert family.

Ominously, the first scene of this film starts at a funeral. Josh’s mother, Lorraine (Barbara Hershey), has passed away, he and Renai (Rose Byrne) have divorced, and his relationship with Dalton has become incredibly strained. There is some indication that due to the method year prior, Josh has experienced some haziness in his mind and has just not been as present. Josh decides to drive Dalton to art school as a last-ditch effort to patch things up with his now 18-year-old son. As you can imagine, this doesn’t go well – Dalton also feels that something inside his memories is missing rendering this father-and-son relationship on edge. In Wilson’s directorial debut, coupled with Scott Teems’s writing, they try to strike a balance between the spookiness audiences have come with the Insidious franchise and tying this ability to a metaphor about the generational ramifications of mental illness.

For the most part, Josh and Dalton’s characters are kept separate as they try to put the pieces of their fractured minds together. With Dalton, it’s more of a balance of seeking to acclimate to the college lifestyle. Where Simpkins plays his older character in a subdued, almost nervous way, the film gives him somebody else to raise the energy – a fellow freshman named Chris (Sinclair Daniel), whose eccentric nature looks to break Dalton out of his shell. However, one day in art class, a storied art professor (played by Hiam Abbass) has the class create from their subconscious – and away we go. Multiple things are unlocked inside Dalton (and by osmosis, Josh), and the dangers of The Further begin to impact their lives again.

All of the Insidious trademarks are here – from the creaky violin strokes of Joseph Bishara’s score and the infinite fog within the endless space of The Further – but it doesn’t feel as memorable as the first installments. This is partly because we’ve already seen the best of the tailored and well place scares Insidious has offered – the sudden scares of the Red-Faced Demon in the first film, for example. Wilson shows he’s taken the knowledge he’s learned from James Wan and Leigh Whannell into the best version of this film he could have made. The more effective moments come from Josh contemplating where his life has gone wrong and some well-placed cameos from Insidious characters of old.

Even with all that withstanding, The Red Door feels as though it’s trying to invoke the spirit of the first stories of the Lambert saga in a somewhat predictable fashion. There are sudden jump scares with ghoulish hands grabbing a character and another set piece involving being briefly stuck in an MRI machine that may muster up some suspense. Byrne’s character returns at a crucial moment, but it would have been good to see more from her perspective – given all that’s happened.

To move on, cycles need to be broken, and The Further has personified more than just a place where your essence can be lost forever. Insidious: The Red Door has sentimental value going for it, but you can’t help to wonder if the lore of the world we cannot see could have been developed alongside it.