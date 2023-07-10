 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard in 2023 Tour de France odds at first rest day

The Tour de France has reached its first rest day and its a two-man race.

By David Fucillo
Sepp Kuss of The United States, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White Best Young Rider Jersey, Tom Pidcock of United Kingdom, Carlos Rodriguez Cano of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team Jayco-AlUla compete in the chase group during the stage nine of the 110th Tour de France. Photo by Bernard Papon - Pool/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France has wrapped up a little over one-third of the race, completing Stage 9 on Sunday with a climb up Puy de Dôme in central France. The first rest day is upon us before the peloton heads east and eventually back into the mountains.

Jonas Vingegaard heads into the off day wearing the yellow jersey. He claimed the yellow jersey in Stage 6 and has held it ever since. However, Tadej Pogačar is gaining on him. Vingegaard picked up a 25 second lead on him earlier in the week, but Pogačar clawed back seven seconds on the final climb up Puy de Dôme.

It’s effectively a two-man race at this point. Jai Hindley briefly wore the yellow jersey in Stage 6, but he has dropped back into a slowly distancing third. He lost over a minute on Sunday and sits two minutes and 40 seconds back in third place.

While Vingegaard is wearing the yellow jersey, Pogačar’s strong showing in Stage 9 has him at the top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -125 to win while Vingegaard is second at +110. Hindley follows at +4000. Ten days ago, Vingegaard was a slight favorite at +105 followed by Pogačar at +120. It then dropped to Hindley and Enric Mas Nicolau at +1400.

The Tour will run through six more stages before the next rest day. That rest day will come immediately after three straight mountain days that could either decide this race or tighten it up considerably.

For now, here are your complete odds to win the 2023 Tour de France on the July 10th rest day.

2023 Tour de France odds, July 10 rest day

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogačar -125
Jonas Vingegaard +110
Jai Hindley +4000
Carlos Rodriguez +6500
Tom Pidcock +13000
Simon Yates +15000
Adam Yates +20000
Sepp Kuss +40000
Romain Bardet +40000
David Gaudu +40000
Mikel Landa +80000
Guillaume Martin +80000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Felix Gall +80000
Wout Van Aert +100000
Wilco Kelderman +100000
Thibaut Pinot +100000
Pello Bilbao +100000
Louis Meintjes +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Emanuel Buchmann +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Ben O'Connor +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Rafal Majka +100000
Mattias Skjelmose +100000

More From DraftKings Network