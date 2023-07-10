Tadej Pogačar leads Jonas Vingegaard in 2023 Tour de France odds at first rest day

The 2023 Tour de France has wrapped up a little over one-third of the race, completing Stage 9 on Sunday with a climb up Puy de Dôme in central France. The first rest day is upon us before the peloton heads east and eventually back into the mountains.

Jonas Vingegaard heads into the off day wearing the yellow jersey. He claimed the yellow jersey in Stage 6 and has held it ever since. However, Tadej Pogačar is gaining on him. Vingegaard picked up a 25 second lead on him earlier in the week, but Pogačar clawed back seven seconds on the final climb up Puy de Dôme.

It’s effectively a two-man race at this point. Jai Hindley briefly wore the yellow jersey in Stage 6, but he has dropped back into a slowly distancing third. He lost over a minute on Sunday and sits two minutes and 40 seconds back in third place.

While Vingegaard is wearing the yellow jersey, Pogačar’s strong showing in Stage 9 has him at the top of the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is -125 to win while Vingegaard is second at +110. Hindley follows at +4000. Ten days ago, Vingegaard was a slight favorite at +105 followed by Pogačar at +120. It then dropped to Hindley and Enric Mas Nicolau at +1400.

The Tour will run through six more stages before the next rest day. That rest day will come immediately after three straight mountain days that could either decide this race or tighten it up considerably.

For now, here are your complete odds to win the 2023 Tour de France on the July 10th rest day.