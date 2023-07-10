Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 16 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially reached the All-Star break, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly pitcher streaming recommendations come in. It’s an abbreviated week given the All-Star festivities, so you’re really just adding for one weekend of games starting on Friday. Still, here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16

Pitchers to stream

Miles Mikolas, SP, St. Louis Cardinals — Mikolas was dialed in against the Chicago White Sox this weekend, striking out six while allowing just four hits over seven shutout innings. His matchup after the All-Star break is a great one, as the righty-heavy Washington Nationals have the league’s fifth-lowest wRC+ against right-handed pitching this year. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but Mikolas’ ability to go deep into games makes him as good a bet for a quality start as there is.

Bryan Woo, SP, Seattle Mariners — Woo has been on a roll of late, with a 1.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 28 innings over his last five outings. His four-seam fastball is legit, and his slider gets better with each passing start. The matchup on Saturday is golden, too, pitching in roomy T-Mobile Park while facing a Detroit Tigers team that’s been even worse than the Nats have against righties this season.

JP Sears, SP, Oakland Athletics — Sears knows all too well how soft the Tigers are, as he just put up 7.1 shutout innings against Detroit last time out. The lefty has a 3.28 ERA going back to May 1, and he’ll square off against a Minnesota Twins lineup that has the second-lowest wRC+ against southpaws this season.