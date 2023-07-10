Hitters to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 16 of 2023 MLB season

We’re officially reached the All-Star break, and injuries and surprise disappointments have turned plenty of top draft picks into drags on your fantasy baseball roster. Everyone loves swinging a big trade to plug holes, but sometimes you just need a player who will give you a solid week of production — which is where our weekly hitter streaming recommendations come in. It’s an abbreviated week given the All-Star festivities, so you’re really just adding for one weekend of games starting on Friday. Still, here are three guys we recommend targeting on the waiver wire.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 16

Hitters to stream

Harrison Bader, OF, New York Yankees — Rule No. 1 of streaming: Always target Coors Field, even when the moribund Yankees are involved. New York has struggled mightily at the plate, but so has the Rockies pitching staff, and Coors is still Coors. Bader in particular sticks out as a guy who’s swung the bat pretty well recently (.846 OPS over his last 11 games) and will get the platoon advantage as Colorado starts two lefties this weekend. (Bader’s OPS against left-handers this year: 1.386.)

Brice Turang, 2B/SS, Milwaukee Brewers — Turang got a second chance in the Majors due to Luis Urias’ demotion, and he’s started to show signs of life of late, hitting .263/.364/.447 with as many walks as strikeouts (six) since getting recalled from Triple-A. His athleticism is has always been obvious (96th-percentile sprint speed) and he just needs to put the ball on play consistently to let those physical tools shine. He has sneaky upside, especially if you need steals, against the Cincinnati Reds’ sketchy rotation at hitter-friendly Great American Ball Park this weekend.

Jack Suwinski, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates — Suwinski eats up righties (.954 OPS, 18 homers with the platoon advantage), and he’ll draw three of them at home against the San Francisco Giants this weekend. Suwinski is gold in OBP leagues, but he also offers real power/speed upside if you can stomach the average risk.