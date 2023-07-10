Which players have made the most All-Star appearances in Dodgers history?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will once again be well-represented at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, sending five players to Seattle — third-most of any team in baseball behind the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers. They’ll join a long line of Dodgers greats at the Midsummer Classic, going all the way back to the game’s inception in 1933, when the franchise was still located in Brooklyn.

All those numbers got us thinking about some other Dodgers All-Star history. Specifically: Which players have made the most All-Star appearances as Dodgers, whether in Brooklyn or L.A.? You surely won’t be surprised that Clayton Kershaw finds himself at No. 1, but which two legends does he share the top spot with? Where do other franchise icons like Orel Hershiser, Don Sutton and Sandy Koufax fall? The full list is below.

Most All-Star appearances in Dodgers history