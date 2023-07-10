Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Sottish Open takes place in rainy, cloudy North Berwick this week at the Renaissance Golf Club. Teeing off on Thursday, golfers will battle through wind and rain this week as they play for a share of a $9 million purse.

Despite the strength of the field, this PGA TOUR-DP World Tour joint venture is not an elevated event. Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, returns for a repeat this year. He is joined by Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Viktor Hovland amongst others.

World No. 1 Scheffler is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +650. McIlroy follows at +750. The golfers will play in unpleasant conditions this week with showers and chilly temps on the forecast all four days. But as the Scots often say: Nae wind, nae rain, nae golf.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open starting Thursday, July 13 and ending Sunday, July 16.

Thursday, July 13

Hi 63°, Low 51°: Showers, 45% chance precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Friday, July 14

Hi 61°, Low 55°: Showers, 83% chance precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Saturday, July 15

Hi 62°, Low 53°: Light rain, 86% chance precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Sunday, July 16

Hi 62°, Low 53°: Showers, 73% chance precipitation, 19 MPH winds