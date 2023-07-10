Who won last year’s Genesis Scottish Open?

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will be held at the Renaissance Club Golf Course in North Berwick, Scotland from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. Before this year’s competition tees off, let’s take a look back at 2022.

Last year, Xander Schauffele shot 65 and 66 on Friday and Saturday to pull ahead and wrap up Sunday at -7 for the week. Kurt Kitayama was in the race there for awhile, but even his Sunday 66 wasn’t quite enough to put him over the top, and he lost by a single stroke.

Schauffele returns this year with +1400 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Genesis Scottish Open boasts a very competitive field this year despite its lack of elevated event designation thanks to many PGA TOUR players wanting to get across the pond early ahead of the Open Championship. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite at +650, with World No. 3 Rory McIlroy following at +750.

Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick also join the field.