Full field for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will feature a highly competitive field this year — and though you might look at the field and think this is a PGA TOUR elevated event, it actually isn’t. The Open is drawing the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and 2022 winner Xander Schauffele to North Berwick, Scotland to compete for a $9 million purse.

Scheffler, the World No. 1, opens as the favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. World No. 3 McIlroy follows at +750. Schauffele makes an appearance at +1400, behind Cantlay at +1200 and Rickie Fowler at +1800. Other interesting names to keep an eye on in Scotland this week include Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Viktor Hovland.

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open teeing off Thursday, July 13.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open field