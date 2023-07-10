 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full field for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

By Grace McDermott
Travelers Championship - Final Round Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will feature a highly competitive field this year — and though you might look at the field and think this is a PGA TOUR elevated event, it actually isn’t. The Open is drawing the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and 2022 winner Xander Schauffele to North Berwick, Scotland to compete for a $9 million purse.

Scheffler, the World No. 1, opens as the favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. World No. 3 McIlroy follows at +750. Schauffele makes an appearance at +1400, behind Cantlay at +1200 and Rickie Fowler at +1800. Other interesting names to keep an eye on in Scotland this week include Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Viktor Hovland.

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open teeing off Thursday, July 13.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

2023 Scottish Open Field

Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Player FedEx Cup Rank OWGR
Ludvig Aberg 140 303
Byeong Hun An 58 131
Marcus Armitage - 335
Adri Arnaus - 107
Nick Bachem - 292
Aaron Baddeley 105 280
Matthew Baldwin - 266
Oliver Bekker - 154
Wil Besseling - 408
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 101 87
Alexander Björk - 97
Thomas Bjørn - -
Zac Blair 95 103
Dan Bradbury - 333
Joseph Bramlett 82 161
Sam Burns 17 17
Rafa Cabrera Bello - 255
Jorge Campillo - 132
Patrick Cantlay 11 4
Wyndham Clark 4 11
Eric Cole 41 74
Nicolas Colsaerts - -
Corey Conners 31 34
Sean Crocker - 231
MJ Daffue 123 165
Cam Davis 71 53
Thomas Detry 51 95
Luke Donald 189 400
Jamie Donaldson - 310
Austin Eckroat 62 76
Harrison Endycott 121 269
Unrestricted Exemption #1 - -
Ewen Ferguson - 134
Ross Fisher - 363
Matt Fitzpatrick 33 9
Tommy Fleetwood 34 22
Grant Forrest - 229
Simon Forsström - 223
Rickie Fowler 8 21
Ryan Fox - 43
Daniel Gavins - 233
Doug Ghim 112 173
Will Gordon 96 133
Gavin Kyle Green - 187
Ben Griffin 69 108
Harry Hall 80 126
Chase Hanna - 413
Brian Harman 22 28
Padraig Harrington 174 192
Tyrrell Hatton 15 16
Lucas Herbert 141 54
Garrick Higgo 81 170
Calum Hill - 272
Daniel Hillier - 136
Lee Hodges 78 114
Charley Hoffman 153 370
Tom Hoge 45 42
Nicolai Hojgaard - 128
Rasmus Hojgaard - 85
Max Homa 3 8
Billy Horschel 118 44
Viktor Hovland 6 5
Mackenzie Hughes 42 73
Sungjae Im 35 23
Scott Jamieson - 285
Matthew Jordan - 322
Maximilian Kieffer - 149
Bio Kim - 194
Michael Kim 85 130
S.H. Kim 75 140
Tom Kim 25 25
Yeongsu Kim - 468
Kurt Kitayama 20 24
Joakim Lagergren - 322
Romain Langasque - 137
Pablo Larrazabal - 56
David Law - 276
Thriston Lawrence - 78
K.H. Lee 66 52
Min Woo Lee - 47
Haotong Li - 249
David Lingmerth 94 141
Luke List 119 119
Zander Lombard - 210
Hurly Long - 244
Shane Lowry 77 30
Joost Luiten - 152
Robert MacIntyre - 104
Richard Mansell - 198
Ben Martin 103 202
Rory McIlroy 7 3
Tom McKibbin - 171
Adrian Meronk - 49
Guido Migliozzi - 226
Keith Mitchell 60 60
Edoardo Molinari - 307
Francesco Molinari 170 155
Taylor Montgomery 44 67
Alex Noren 108 66
Thorbjørn Olesen - 92
Adrian Otaegui - 91
C.T. Pan 114 135
Yannik Paul - 102
Matthieu Pavon - 168
Eddie Pepperell - 240
Victor Perez - 68
J.T. Poston 73 57
Seamus Power 26 50
Tapio Pulkkanen - 332
Andrew Putnam 40 62
Aaron Rai 56 90
Richie Ramsay - 148
Davis Riley 50 82
Patrick Rodgers 52 98
Justin Rose 28 29
Antoine Rozner - 139
Sam Ryder 64 121
Kalle Samooja - 250
Xander Schauffele 13 6
Scottie Scheffler 2 1
Marcel Schneider - 206
Adam Scott 79 38
Yoseop Seo - 416
Shubhankar Sharma - 264
Robby Shelton 84 127
Callum Shinkwin - 111
Marcel Siem - 213
Alex Smalley 43 63
Jordan Smith - 94
Sebastian Soderberg - 166
Matthew Southgate - 283
Jordan Spieth 30 10
Scott Stallings 126 80
Ockie Strydom - 157
Connor Syme - 211
Callum Tarren 89 150
Ben Taylor 63 110
Nick Taylor 10 46
Sahith Theegala 29 33
Justin Thomas 70 20
Sami Valimaki - 215
Erik van Rooyen 133 204
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen - 458
Jimmy Walker 117 232
Matt Wallace 74 129
Justin Walters - 373
Paul Waring - 204
Dale Whitnell - 193
Danny Willett 76 120
Oliver Wilson - 260
Gary Woodland 98 72
Ashun Wu - 246
Brandon Wu 49 84
Dylan Wu 99 236
Kevin Yu 88 164
Fabrizio Zanotti - 284
Alternates
Cody Gribble 135 393
Cameron Champ 145 254
Dylan Frittelli 149 261
Chesson Hadley 139 248
Adam Long 150 262
Cameron Percy 151 328
Troy Merritt 129 177
Ryan Moore 152 407
Ryan Armour 154 387
S.Y. Noh 156 534

More From DraftKings Network