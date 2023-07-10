Full field for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will feature a highly competitive field this year — and though you might look at the field and think this is a PGA TOUR elevated event, it actually isn’t. The Open is drawing the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and 2022 winner Xander Schauffele to North Berwick, Scotland to compete for a $9 million purse.
Scheffler, the World No. 1, opens as the favorite at +600 at DraftKings Sportsbook. World No. 3 McIlroy follows at +750. Schauffele makes an appearance at +1400, behind Cantlay at +1200 and Rickie Fowler at +1800. Other interesting names to keep an eye on in Scotland this week include Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, and Viktor Hovland.
The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR. Here is the complete field for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open teeing off Thursday, July 13.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open field
|Player
|FedEx Cup Rank
|OWGR
|Ludvig Aberg
|140
|303
|Byeong Hun An
|58
|131
|Marcus Armitage
|-
|335
|Adri Arnaus
|-
|107
|Nick Bachem
|-
|292
|Aaron Baddeley
|105
|280
|Matthew Baldwin
|-
|266
|Oliver Bekker
|-
|154
|Wil Besseling
|-
|408
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|101
|87
|Alexander Björk
|-
|97
|Thomas Bjørn
|-
|-
|Zac Blair
|95
|103
|Dan Bradbury
|-
|333
|Joseph Bramlett
|82
|161
|Sam Burns
|17
|17
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-
|255
|Jorge Campillo
|-
|132
|Patrick Cantlay
|11
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|4
|11
|Eric Cole
|41
|74
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-
|-
|Corey Conners
|31
|34
|Sean Crocker
|-
|231
|MJ Daffue
|123
|165
|Cam Davis
|71
|53
|Thomas Detry
|51
|95
|Luke Donald
|189
|400
|Jamie Donaldson
|-
|310
|Austin Eckroat
|62
|76
|Harrison Endycott
|121
|269
|Unrestricted Exemption #1
|-
|-
|Ewen Ferguson
|-
|134
|Ross Fisher
|-
|363
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|33
|9
|Tommy Fleetwood
|34
|22
|Grant Forrest
|-
|229
|Simon Forsström
|-
|223
|Rickie Fowler
|8
|21
|Ryan Fox
|-
|43
|Daniel Gavins
|-
|233
|Doug Ghim
|112
|173
|Will Gordon
|96
|133
|Gavin Kyle Green
|-
|187
|Ben Griffin
|69
|108
|Harry Hall
|80
|126
|Chase Hanna
|-
|413
|Brian Harman
|22
|28
|Padraig Harrington
|174
|192
|Tyrrell Hatton
|15
|16
|Lucas Herbert
|141
|54
|Garrick Higgo
|81
|170
|Calum Hill
|-
|272
|Daniel Hillier
|-
|136
|Lee Hodges
|78
|114
|Charley Hoffman
|153
|370
|Tom Hoge
|45
|42
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-
|128
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|-
|85
|Max Homa
|3
|8
|Billy Horschel
|118
|44
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|5
|Mackenzie Hughes
|42
|73
|Sungjae Im
|35
|23
|Scott Jamieson
|-
|285
|Matthew Jordan
|-
|322
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-
|149
|Bio Kim
|-
|194
|Michael Kim
|85
|130
|S.H. Kim
|75
|140
|Tom Kim
|25
|25
|Yeongsu Kim
|-
|468
|Kurt Kitayama
|20
|24
|Joakim Lagergren
|-
|322
|Romain Langasque
|-
|137
|Pablo Larrazabal
|-
|56
|David Law
|-
|276
|Thriston Lawrence
|-
|78
|K.H. Lee
|66
|52
|Min Woo Lee
|-
|47
|Haotong Li
|-
|249
|David Lingmerth
|94
|141
|Luke List
|119
|119
|Zander Lombard
|-
|210
|Hurly Long
|-
|244
|Shane Lowry
|77
|30
|Joost Luiten
|-
|152
|Robert MacIntyre
|-
|104
|Richard Mansell
|-
|198
|Ben Martin
|103
|202
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|3
|Tom McKibbin
|-
|171
|Adrian Meronk
|-
|49
|Guido Migliozzi
|-
|226
|Keith Mitchell
|60
|60
|Edoardo Molinari
|-
|307
|Francesco Molinari
|170
|155
|Taylor Montgomery
|44
|67
|Alex Noren
|108
|66
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-
|92
|Adrian Otaegui
|-
|91
|C.T. Pan
|114
|135
|Yannik Paul
|-
|102
|Matthieu Pavon
|-
|168
|Eddie Pepperell
|-
|240
|Victor Perez
|-
|68
|J.T. Poston
|73
|57
|Seamus Power
|26
|50
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-
|332
|Andrew Putnam
|40
|62
|Aaron Rai
|56
|90
|Richie Ramsay
|-
|148
|Davis Riley
|50
|82
|Patrick Rodgers
|52
|98
|Justin Rose
|28
|29
|Antoine Rozner
|-
|139
|Sam Ryder
|64
|121
|Kalle Samooja
|-
|250
|Xander Schauffele
|13
|6
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|1
|Marcel Schneider
|-
|206
|Adam Scott
|79
|38
|Yoseop Seo
|-
|416
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-
|264
|Robby Shelton
|84
|127
|Callum Shinkwin
|-
|111
|Marcel Siem
|-
|213
|Alex Smalley
|43
|63
|Jordan Smith
|-
|94
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-
|166
|Matthew Southgate
|-
|283
|Jordan Spieth
|30
|10
|Scott Stallings
|126
|80
|Ockie Strydom
|-
|157
|Connor Syme
|-
|211
|Callum Tarren
|89
|150
|Ben Taylor
|63
|110
|Nick Taylor
|10
|46
|Sahith Theegala
|29
|33
|Justin Thomas
|70
|20
|Sami Valimaki
|-
|215
|Erik van Rooyen
|133
|204
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-
|458
|Jimmy Walker
|117
|232
|Matt Wallace
|74
|129
|Justin Walters
|-
|373
|Paul Waring
|-
|204
|Dale Whitnell
|-
|193
|Danny Willett
|76
|120
|Oliver Wilson
|-
|260
|Gary Woodland
|98
|72
|Ashun Wu
|-
|246
|Brandon Wu
|49
|84
|Dylan Wu
|99
|236
|Kevin Yu
|88
|164
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-
|284
|Alternates
|Cody Gribble
|135
|393
|Cameron Champ
|145
|254
|Dylan Frittelli
|149
|261
|Chesson Hadley
|139
|248
|Adam Long
|150
|262
|Cameron Percy
|151
|328
|Troy Merritt
|129
|177
|Ryan Moore
|152
|407
|Ryan Armour
|154
|387
|S.Y. Noh
|156
|534