Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland this week. The Scottish Open, which is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, will bring together an elite field despite not being named as an elevated event. Top-ranked golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Patrick Cantlay will head to Scotland for this tournament, competing for a purse of just $9 million.
Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, also returns to the field after beating Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke in 2022 with a final score of -7. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, and McIlroy follows at +750. Cantlay comes in at +1200, with Schauffele at +1400 and 2015 Scottish Open champ Rickie Fowler set at +1800.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off Thursday, July 13.
2023 Scottish Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+600
|+150
|−140
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|+190
|−105
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|+300
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|+320
|+150
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Rickie Fowler
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2000
|+400
|+210
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|+450
|+225
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
|+450
|+230
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|+750
|+350
|Shane Lowry
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Min Woo Lee
|+3500
|+750
|+360
|Max Homa
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Justin Thomas
|+4000
|+900
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+4000
|+850
|+400
|Tom Kim
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Sam Burns
|+4500
|+1000
|+450
|Ludvig Aberg
|+4500
|+900
|+450
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Lucas Herbert
|+6500
|+1200
|+600
|Alex Smalley
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Ryan Fox
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Brian Harman
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Adrian Meronk
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Aaron Rai
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Robert MacIntyre
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Kurt Kitayama
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Eric Cole
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Seamus Power
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Cameron Davis
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Byeong Hun An
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Andrew Putnam
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Alexander Bjork
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Thomas Detry
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+2200
|+1000
|Jordan Smith
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Alex Noren
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Yannik Paul
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Victor Perez
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Joost Luiten
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|J.T. Poston
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Padraig Harrington
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|K.H. Lee
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ewen Ferguson
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Brandon Wu
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Austin Eckroat
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Nick Taylor
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Romain Langasque
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Matt Wallace
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Antoine Rozner
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adrian Otaegui
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Tom Hoge
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Thriston Lawrence
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Taylor Montgomery
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Richie Ramsay
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Patrick Rodgers
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Matthew Jordan
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Gavin Green
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Garrick Higgo
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Davis Riley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Daniel Hillier
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Calum Hill
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Tom McKibbin
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Michael Kim
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Matthew Southgate
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+30000
|+5000
|+2000
|Lee Hodges
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kevin Yu
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Kalle Samooja
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Jorge Campillo
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Guido Migliozzi
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Francesco Molinari
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Eddie Pepperell
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Dylan Wu
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Danny Willett
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|C.T. Pan
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Billy Horschel
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Will Gordon
|+35000
|+6500
|+2500
|Scott Stallings
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sam Ryder
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|S.H. Kim
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Richard Mansell
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Joseph Bramlett
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Harry Hall
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|David Law
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Ben Martin
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Ben Griffin
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Robby Shelton
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Marcel Siem
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Marcel Schneider
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Luke List
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Grant Forrest
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Dan Bradbury
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Charley Hoffman
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Adri Arnaus
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Simon Forsstrom
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|+50000
|+10000
|+3500
|Scott Jamieson
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Sami Valimaki
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Ross Fisher
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Connor Syme
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Zac Blair
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Paul Waring
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Luke Donald
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Joakim Lagergren
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Jimmy Walker
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Jamie Donaldson
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Edoardo Molinari
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Aaron Baddeley
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Sean Crocker
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Oliver Wilson
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Matthew Baldwin
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Marcus Armitage
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Dale Whitnell
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Zander Lombard
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|Nick Bachem
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Hurly Long
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|David Lingmerth
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Daniel Gavins
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Bio Kim
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Ben Taylor
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Ashun Wu
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Oliver Bekker
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Justin Walters
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Harrison Endycott
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Haotong Li
|+200000
|+35000
|+11000
|Yoseop Seo
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Wil Besseling
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Chase Hanna
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Yeongsu Kim
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Thomas Bjorn
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Ockie Strydom
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000