Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The field is set for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland this week. The Scottish Open, which is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, will bring together an elite field despite not being named as an elevated event. Top-ranked golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Patrick Cantlay will head to Scotland for this tournament, competing for a purse of just $9 million.

Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, also returns to the field after beating Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke in 2022 with a final score of -7. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, and McIlroy follows at +750. Cantlay comes in at +1200, with Schauffele at +1400 and 2015 Scottish Open champ Rickie Fowler set at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off Thursday, July 13.

2023 Scottish Open Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +600 +150 −140
Rory McIlroy +750 +190 −105
Patrick Cantlay +1200 +300 +140
Xander Schauffele +1400 +320 +150
Viktor Hovland +1800 +400 +200
Rickie Fowler +1800 +400 +200
Tyrrell Hatton +2000 +400 +210
Tommy Fleetwood +2000 +450 +225
Matt Fitzpatrick +2200 +450 +230
Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +230
Wyndham Clark +3500 +750 +350
Shane Lowry +3500 +700 +330
Min Woo Lee +3500 +750 +360
Max Homa +3500 +800 +360
Justin Thomas +4000 +900 +400
Justin Rose +4000 +850 +400
Tom Kim +4500 +1000 +450
Sam Burns +4500 +1000 +450
Ludvig Aberg +4500 +900 +450
Sungjae Im +5000 +1000 +450
Corey Conners +5000 +1000 +450
Adam Scott +5000 +1000 +450
Lucas Herbert +6500 +1200 +600
Alex Smalley +6500 +1200 +550
Ryan Fox +7000 +1400 +600
Rasmus Hojgaard +7500 +1400 +650
Brian Harman +7500 +1400 +600
Adrian Meronk +7500 +1400 +650
Aaron Rai +7500 +1400 +600
Sahith Theegala +8000 +1600 +700
Robert MacIntyre +9000 +1800 +750
Kurt Kitayama +9000 +1800 +750
Nicolai Hojgaard +10000 +2000 +850
Gary Woodland +10000 +2000 +850
Eric Cole +10000 +2000 +800
Seamus Power +11000 +2200 +900
Cameron Davis +11000 +2200 +900
Byeong Hun An +11000 +2200 +900
Andrew Putnam +11000 +2200 +900
Alexander Bjork +11000 +2000 +850
Thorbjorn Olesen +13000 +2500 +1000
Thomas Detry +13000 +2500 +1000
Keith Mitchell +13000 +2200 +1000
Jordan Smith +13000 +2500 +1000
Alex Noren +13000 +2500 +1000
Yannik Paul +15000 +3000 +1100
Victor Perez +15000 +3000 +1200
Joost Luiten +15000 +3000 +1200
J.T. Poston +15000 +2800 +1100
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000 +2800 +1100
Padraig Harrington +18000 +3500 +1200
K.H. Lee +18000 +3500 +1200
Ewen Ferguson +18000 +3500 +1200
Brandon Wu +18000 +3500 +1200
Austin Eckroat +18000 +3500 +1200
Nick Taylor +18000 +3500 +1200
Romain Langasque +20000 +3500 +1400
Matt Wallace +20000 +3500 +1400
Antoine Rozner +20000 +3500 +1400
Adrian Otaegui +20000 +3500 +1200
Tom Hoge +25000 +4500 +1600
Thriston Lawrence +25000 +4000 +1600
Taylor Montgomery +25000 +4500 +1600
Richie Ramsay +25000 +4000 +1400
Patrick Rodgers +25000 +4000 +1600
Pablo Larrazabal +25000 +4500 +1800
Matthew Jordan +25000 +4000 +1400
Gavin Green +25000 +4500 +1800
Garrick Higgo +25000 +4000 +1600
Davis Riley +25000 +4500 +1800
Daniel Hillier +25000 +4000 +1600
Calum Hill +25000 +4000 +1600
Tom McKibbin +30000 +6000 +2200
Michael Kim +30000 +5500 +2000
Maximilian Kieffer +30000 +5500 +2000
Matthieu Pavon +30000 +6000 +2000
Matthew Southgate +30000 +4500 +1800
Mackenzie Hughes +30000 +5000 +2000
Lee Hodges +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Yu +30000 +5500 +2000
Kalle Samooja +30000 +6000 +2200
Jorge Campillo +30000 +5000 +1800
Guido Migliozzi +30000 +5500 +2000
Francesco Molinari +30000 +5500 +2000
Eddie Pepperell +30000 +5000 +1800
Dylan Wu +30000 +5500 +2000
Danny Willett +30000 +5000 +1800
Callum Tarren +30000 +5500 +2200
C.T. Pan +30000 +5000 +1800
Billy Horschel +30000 +5000 +1800
Will Gordon +35000 +6500 +2500
Scott Stallings +35000 +6000 +2200
Sam Ryder +35000 +6500 +2200
S.H. Kim +35000 +6000 +2200
Richard Mansell +35000 +6000 +2200
Joseph Bramlett +35000 +6000 +2200
Harry Hall +35000 +6000 +2200
David Law +35000 +6000 +2200
Ben Martin +35000 +6500 +2200
Ben Griffin +35000 +6000 +2200
Robby Shelton +40000 +8000 +3000
Marcel Siem +40000 +7000 +2500
Marcel Schneider +40000 +8000 +2800
Luke List +40000 +7000 +2500
Grant Forrest +40000 +7500 +2800
Dan Bradbury +40000 +8000 +2800
Charley Hoffman +40000 +7500 +2500
Adri Arnaus +40000 +8000 +3000
Simon Forsstrom +50000 +9000 +3500
Sebastian Soderberg +50000 +10000 +3500
Scott Jamieson +50000 +9000 +3500
Sami Valimaki +50000 +8000 +3000
Ross Fisher +50000 +8000 +3000
Connor Syme +50000 +8000 +3000
Callum Shinkwin +50000 +9000 +3500
Zac Blair +60000 +11000 +3500
Rafa Cabrera Bello +60000 +10000 +3500
Paul Waring +60000 +10000 +3500
Luke Donald +60000 +11000 +3500
Joakim Lagergren +60000 +11000 +4000
Jimmy Walker +60000 +10000 +3500
Jamie Donaldson +60000 +10000 +3500
Edoardo Molinari +60000 +10000 +3500
Aaron Baddeley +60000 +11000 +3500
Shubhankar Sharma +80000 +15000 +5000
Sean Crocker +80000 +13000 +4500
Oliver Wilson +80000 +15000 +5000
Matthew Baldwin +80000 +15000 +5000
Marcus Armitage +80000 +15000 +5000
Fabrizio Zanotti +80000 +13000 +4000
Dale Whitnell +80000 +13000 +4500
Zander Lombard +100000 +20000 +6500
Tapio Pulkkanen +100000 +25000 +7000
Nick Bachem +100000 +18000 +6000
Hurly Long +100000 +25000 +7000
David Lingmerth +100000 +20000 +6500
Daniel Gavins +100000 +18000 +6000
Bio Kim +100000 +18000 +6000
Ben Taylor +100000 +20000 +6000
Ashun Wu +100000 +15000 +5000
Erik Van Rooyen +100000 +20000 +6000
Oliver Bekker +150000 +25000 +7500
Justin Walters +150000 +25000 +8000
Harrison Endycott +150000 +30000 +8000
Haotong Li +200000 +35000 +11000
Yoseop Seo +250000 +40000 +20000
Wil Besseling +250000 +40000 +11000
Nicolai von Dellingshausen +250000 +40000 +18000
Chase Hanna +250000 +40000 +15000
Yeongsu Kim +500000 +50000 +35000
Thomas Bjorn +500000 +50000 +35000
Ockie Strydom +500000 +50000 +25000
Nicolas Colsaerts +500000 +50000 +35000

