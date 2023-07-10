Opening odds for 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open tees off from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland this week. The Scottish Open, which is co-sponsored by the DP World Tour and the PGA TOUR, will bring together an elite field despite not being named as an elevated event. Top-ranked golfers including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Patrick Cantlay will head to Scotland for this tournament, competing for a purse of just $9 million.

Last year’s winner, Xander Schauffele, also returns to the field after beating Kurt Kitayama by a single stroke in 2022 with a final score of -7. Scheffler is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at +600, and McIlroy follows at +750. Cantlay comes in at +1200, with Schauffele at +1400 and 2015 Scottish Open champ Rickie Fowler set at +1800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, which tees off Thursday, July 13.