How to watch No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz in Round of 16 at Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The fourth round for Wimbledon will continue on Monday, July 10. One of the day’s more highly anticipated matchups will see #1 Carlos Alcaraz taking on Matteo Berrettini. The former is one of the favorites to win the whole tournament, while the latter is coming off back-to-back upsets of seeded players. Their match is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Alcaraz is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -230, while Berrettini is the +185 underdog. Alcaraz has the second-best odds to be the Wimbledon champion at +400, while Berrettini comes in at +2800.

Alcaraz reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in his career in 2022. This year the 1-seed advanced in straight sets against Jeremy Chardy in the first round. It took a second set tiebreaker, but he won in straight sets over Alexandre Muller in the second round. Alcaraz finally dropped a set in the third round but still advanced over #25 Nicolas Jarry to go into this matchup.

While Alcaraz has the higher seed, Berrettini has the better Wimbledon finish in his career. He made it to the finals in 2021 but fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. Berrettini won the first set but dropped three straight to earn the loss. This year, he dropped the first set he played against Lorenzo Sonego but bounced back for a tournament-opening victory. Berrettini then pulled off his first upset with a straight-set victory over #15 Alex De Miniaur in the second round. The third round saw him win in straight sets again, but this time over #19 Alexander Zverev.

How to watch #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini

Date: Monday, July 10

Match time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app