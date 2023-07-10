Ranking the 10 best Home Run Derbies of all-time

We’re now less than a week away from the 2023 Home Run Derby, live from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. And with [SENTENCE ABOUT THE FIELD HERE], it could very well turn out to be one of the best Derbies of all-time.

But that got us thinking: What actually is the best Derby of all-time? Griffey off the warehouse? Josh Hamilton’s Yankee Stadium barrage? Todd Frazier coming through for his hometown crowd in the debut of the timed round? There are almost too many iconic moments to count, but we weren’t about to let that keep us from trying — by putting together a definitive list of the 10 best Derbies ever. Disagree with our ranking? By all means, let us know. (But please remember that this is backed by cold, hard science, and certainly not a methodology that we made up on a whim.)

Top 10 Home Run Derbies of all-time

No. 10 — Bryce Harper wins it in D.C. (2018)

Harper announced himself on the Derby stage five years prior, when it took a historic performance from Yoenis Cespedes to beat him in the final. When the festivities came to the then-Nationals star’s back yard of Washington D.C., he was determined not to fall short again.

Kyle Schwarber gave Harper a run for his money, setting a high bar with 18 homers in the final round. It seemed like he’d walk away with the trophy ... until Harper launched nine homers in the final minute to tie it up, then popped one in extra time to take home the win.

This was also where the world was introduced to Harper’s incredibly swole dad, which is a win in and of itself.

don't let Bryce Harper winning the #HRDerby distract you from the fact that his dad is super jacked pic.twitter.com/42b8lil7Ij — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 17, 2018

No. 9 — Bonds and McGwire’s duel for the ages (1996)

There have been a lot of remarkable individual performances over nearly four decades of the Home Run Derby. But if it’s a duel you’re looking for — two sluggers going back and forth, swing for swing — 1996 was the year for you, when two of the game’s biggest stars helped turn the Derby into the cultural touchstone it is today.

Mark McGwire led off the second round with nine mammoth homers. Barry Bonds stepped up and promptly launched 10. The two then advanced to the finals, where Bonds found himself trailing by two with just one out left ... and proceeded to hit three dingers on his next three swings.

McGwire may have lost, but it wasn’t all bad news: He managed to hit not one but two balls into the 600-level at the Vet, where no hitter had dared venture before. For reference, this is the 600-level at the Vet:

No. 8 — Bobby Abreu’s unlikely dinger barrage (2005)

Bobby Abreu was a very good player — an All-Star, Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Award winner who racked up 2,470 hits over his 18 big league seasons. For all of his many talents, though, he was never really known as a home-run threat: He hit more than 20 homers just four times in his career, and only reached 30 twice. And then, in the 2005 Derby, he hit 41 in one night.

To put that number in perspective: Abreu shattered the previous record of 27 total homers, set by Miguel Tejada a year prior. Of his first 14 swings, 10 left the yard — the last of which traveled some 517 feet into a poor fan’s plate of ribs across the upper-deck concourse in right field. He then followed that up with 14 more homers ... in the first round alone.

At one point he whipped the crowd into such a frenzy that fellow Venezuelans Miguel Cabrera and Cesar Izturis stopped the proceedings to drape Abreu in the country’s flag:

Abreu capped off his historic night with 11 homers in the finals to knock off Pudge Rodriguez. In reality, though, he won something far greater than a Home Run Derby: “He might be the king now,” NL teammate Jimmy Rollins said afterward. “The king of Venezuela.”

No. 7 — Giancarlo Stanton makes history in San Diego (2016)

It’s hard to remember now as he struggles amid injuries and ineffectiveness, but there was a time not so long ago when Giancarlo Stanton was the most feared man in baseball. He didn’t just hit home runs — he did things to a baseball that were previously thought impossible, endangering various ballpark structures and breaking the brains of fans everywhere.

Combine that power with the Home Run Derby, an event designed to allow very strong men to hit balls as far as they possibly can, and what do you get? A whole lot of dingers — a then-record 61 of them, to be precise. You’d be hard-pressed to find a part of Petco Park that Stanton didn’t launch an assault on. He threatened to put a hole in the warehouse:

He nearly hit the scoreboard in left-center:

He even put one clear over the batter’s eye:

Taking full advantage of the Derby’s new timed rounds, Giancarlo hit 24 in the first round, 17 in the second — including six of more than 480 feet — and 20 in the finals.

No. 6 — Coors Field makes magic (1998)

The Home Run Derby came to Coors Field for the first time in 1998, which could only mean two things: fantastic mountain views, and a whole lot of dingers. Despite the opportunity to hit in that thin Colorado air, though, 1994 Derby champ Ken Griffey Jr. initially announced that he wouldn’t be participating ... that is, until he showed up for batting practice the day prior and learned that the fans in Denver had other ideas.

Griffey was booed all day, so much so that — in one of history’s greatest testaments to the power of persuasion — he eventually decided to toss his hat in the ring. ”I don’t like to get booed,” he said. “I don’t think anybody does. This is not a time to get booed — the All-Star Game.” As it turned out, he wouldn’t regret that decision.

The mile-high Derby lived up to its promise immediately. A then-record 53 homers were hit in the first round, and several of them were of the tape-measure variety: Jim Thome hit one halfway up the third deck in right, while Javy Lopez managed to reach an exit ramp in straight-away center.

”Halfway through the first round,” said then-Marlins first-base coach Rich Donnelly, who pitched to three of the eight batters, “we had to call Budweiser and say, ‘Get that blimp up about 100 feet.’”

Eventually, though, the night would belong to Griffey. After eight in the first and second rounds, the lefty hit three in the finals to edge Thome for his second Derby win.

No. 5 — Griffey off the warehouse (1993)

In over 30 years as home of the Baltimore Orioles, Camden Yards has hosted thousands of Major League games. It’s seen hundreds of thousands of plate appearances during that time — hundreds of thousands of opportunities for big league hitters to attempt to hit a ball as hard as they can. But only one of those big leaguers has managed to hit the B&O warehouse across Eutaw Street on the fly: He wore his hat backwards, and he couldn’t help but smile.

While you were no doubt aware of that gargantuan blast, what you might not know is that the rest of the ‘93 Derby was an absolute classic. In the early ‘90s, the Derby was a one-round competition pitting the American League against the National League. But Griffey and Juan Gonzalez finished tied for the individual lead with seven homers each, forcing a one-on-one showdown for all the marbles. Well, technically two one-on-one showdowns: Both players hit four homers in the first playoff round, setting up a sudden-death swing-off that was eventually won by Gonzalez. Still, while Juan Gone got the trophy, Griffey got the plaque:

Longest Eutaw Street HR—does Griffey's derby shot off the B&O Warehouse count?



More: https://t.co/nY6EFqeGrt pic.twitter.com/e0b8bGz9zJ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 25, 2016

No. 4 — Todd Frazier rings in the timed-round era in style (2015)

The Derby was in desperate need of a refresh when, in 2015, MLB announced that it was tweaking the format — and introducing timed rounds, rather than a set number of outs. That introduced the three sweetest words in all of professional sports: “buzzer-beating homer”.

The first timed Derby, at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, didn’t take long to live up to the hype: In the very first matchup of the night, Albert Pujols knocked off Kris Bryant with a homer that juuuuust left the bat before the clock hit zero. The star of the night, though, was hometown third baseman Todd Frazier. After sneaking past Prince Fielder in the first round, the Reds slugger nearly brought the house down with a buzzer-beater to get past Josh Donaldson and advanced to the finals:

Somehow, Frazier nearly pulled off a late-clock miracle again in the final. Joc Pederson’s 14 homers put Frazier in a tough spot, but a late flurry drew him even, and with time for just one more pitch, the third baseman lifted a high fly ball to left ... that fell just short of the wall, presumably because even fairy tales can’t be that improbable. Don’t feel too bad for Frazier, though: He’d still managed to force extra time, and he’d get his soon enough.

No. 3 — Ted Williams and Mark McGwire steal the show at Fenway (1999)

The 1999 Derby was special before a single pitch was even thrown, with several living legends (including Ted Williams himself) in attendance at Fenway for the unveiling of MLB’s All-Century Team. Thankfully, the actual event didn’t come close to disappointing.

Behind a 10-homer outburst in the semifinals — and despite Fenway Park playing tougher for left-handed hitters — Ken Griffey Jr. won his second Home Run Derby in a row and record third overall. By the time the night was over, though, all anyone could talk about was Mark McGwire’s assault on the Green Monster.

Midway through his first round, Big Mac reached a zone seldom seen in any Home Run Derby. He hit a then-record 13 homers seemingly in the blink of an eye — one pitch after the other, all to left field, and all absolutely crushed. The highlight: a ball that went over the Monster, over the street beyond, over a parking garage and off the billboards that line the train tracks next to the Massachusetts Turnpike. (Well, that or the homer that nearly broke a light fixture.)

McGwire flamed out in the semifinals, mustering only three homers — either because he was exhausted or he just wanted to give the fans outside the park a breather.

No. 2 — Josh Hamilton sets Yankee Stadium on fire (2008)

It’s hard to do this justice now, when the advent of timed rounds has stars routinely pushing their homer totals into the 30s, but Hamilton’s 28 homers in the first round of the 2008 Home Run Derby was mind-boggling at the time. Consider:

Prior to 2008, only one player had ever hit 28 combined homers in a single Derby (Bobby Abreu in 2005).

At one point, Hamilton hit a home run on 13 consecutive swings (and 16 of 17, and 20 of 22).

Three of his homers went 500 feet or more, including one that threatened to pull a Mickey Mantle and hit the facade at the top of the stadium.

Add to that Hamilton’s personal journey, from No. 1 overall pick in 1999 to washing out of the game amid drug and alcohol issues to reemerging as one of the game’s best players, and you get a Derby to remember.

Hamilton didn’t win, of course — that honor went to Justin Morneau, who hit five homers in the finals to Hamilton’s three — but the Texas Rangers outfielder reached a dinger nirvana that few could even dream of, and he helped close out the old Yankee Stadium in style.

And yet, it still wasn’t enough to claim the top spot. Because while Hamilton’s outburst was jaw-dropping, this is a ranking of the best Home Run Derbies — not singular moments, but entire competitions. And no other Derby was as top-to-bottom entertaining as ...

No. 1 — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso go toe-to-toe (2019)

Okay, maybe there’s some recency bias going on here, but two of the brightest young stars in the game going shot for shot at Progressive Field was must-see theater. The then-rookie Guerrero Jr. announced his presence immediately, mashing 29 homers in the first round — then 40 in the next, edging Joc Pederson after a tiebreaker and two swing-offs in what might be the single greatest matchup in Derby history.

But he may have been too good, because he arrived in the final looking a bit gassed — and Pete Alonso took full advantage. Vladito needed a heroic late flurry to get to 22, but the Polar Bear reached 23 with 18 seconds still left on the clock.

Guerrero made Derby history — his 91 dingers on the night were 30 more than the previous record set by Giancarlo Stanton three years prior — but it was Alonso who took home the trophy, his first of two straight wins.