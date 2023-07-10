 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What does the winner of the Home Run Derby receive?

We go over the prize money for the Home Run Derby in 2023.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2023 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. This year’s All-Star festivities will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The 2023 Derby will have the same format as last year’s, with eight batters duking it out in an elimination bracket over three timed rounds.

This year’s competitors will be Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena. Rodriguez and Alonso are holdovers from last year, but reigning champion Juan Soto will not be defending his title.

How much money does the Home Run Derby champion win?

The Home Run Derby champion will take home $1 million of a total $2.5 million prize pool. The runner-up will win $750k, with the remaining prize pool money being divided up among the other six contestants. While the payday is the main draw — along with the trophy — the winner also earns a Home Run Derby chain specific to Seattle.

