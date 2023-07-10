Complete history of winners at Home Run Derby

The top sluggers in baseball will duke it out in the Pacific Northwest as the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

The Home Run Derby is an annual staple of the MLB All-Star Game festivities in mid-July with some looking forward to the event more than the game itself. The concept is simple: line up the best home run hitters in the league and see who can mash the most in a short amount of time. That has created for some unforgettable moments for over three decades.

The idea for the event was inspired by the 1960 TV show Home Run Derby, featuring the likes of Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, and Willie Mays. The annual competition began in 1985 and was first televised on ESPN in 1993, albeit on tape delay. The 1998 edition at Coors Field was the first one to be aired live and featured heavy hitters like Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, and Mark McGwire — the latter during his chase for Roger Maris’ single-season home run record. Since then, the competition has soared in popularity.

This year’s field will feature Luis Robert Jr., Pete Alonso, Mookie Betts, Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Julio Rodriguez, and Adley Rutschman.

HR Derby Winners Year Winner Runner-Up Location Year Winner Runner-Up Location 1985 Dave Parker (Reds) Multiple Players Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (Twins) 1986* Wally Joyner (Angels) and Darryl Strawberry (Mets) Tie Astrodome (Astros) 1987 Andre Dawson (Cubs) Ozzie Virgil Jr. (Braves) Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum (Athletics) 1988 Rain out N/A N/A 1989 Eric Davis (Reds) Ruben Sierra (Rangers) Anaheim Stadium (Angles) 1990 Ryne Sandberg (Cubs) Multiple Players with 1 Wrigley Field (Cubs) 1991 Cal Ripken Jr. (Orioles) Paul O'Neill (Reds) SkyDome (Blue Jays) 1992 Mark McGwire (Athletics) Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners) Jack Murphy Stadium (Padres) 1993 Juan Gonzalez (Rangers) Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners) Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Orioles) 1994 Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners) Fred McGriff (Braves) Three Rivers Stadium (Pirates) 1995 Frank Thomas (White Sox) Albert Belle (Indians) The Ballpark in Arlington (Rangers) 1996 Barry Bonds (Giants) Mark McGwire (Athletics) Veterans Stadium (Phillies) 1997 Tino Martinez (Yankees) Larry Walker (Rockies) Jacobs Field (Indians) 1998 Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners) Jim Thome (Indians) Coors Field (Rockies) 1999 Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners) Jerome Burnitz (Brewers) Fenway Park (Red Sox) 2000 Sammy Sosa (Cubs) Ken Griffey Jr. (Reds) Turner Field (Braves) 2001 Luis Gonzalez (Diamondbacks) Sammy Sosa (Cubs) Safeco Field (Mariners) 2002 Jason Giambi (Yankees) Sammy Sosa (Cubs) Miller Park (Brewers) 2003 Garret Anderson (Angels) Albert Pujols (Cardinals) U.S. Cellular Field (White Sox) 2004 Miguel Tejada (Orioles) Lance Berkman (Astros) Minute Maid Park (Astros) 2005 Bobby Abreu (Phillies) Ivan Rodriguez (Tigers) Comerica Park (Tigers) 2006 Ryan Howard (Phillies) David Wright (Mets) PNC Park (Pirates) 2007 Vladimir Guerrero (Angels) Alex Rios (Blue Jays) AT&T Park (Giants) 2008 Justin Morneau (Twins) Josh Hamilton (Rangers) Yankee Stadium (Yankees) 2009 Prince Fielder (Brewers) Nelson Cruz (Rangers) Busch Stadium (Cardinals) 2010 David Ortiz (Red Sox) Hanley Ramirez (Marlins) Angel Stadium of Anaheim (Angels) 2011 Robinson Cano (Yankees) Adrian Gonzalez (Red Sox) Chase Field (Diamondbacks) 2012 Prince Fielder (Tigers) Jose Bautista (Blue Jays) Kauffman Stadium (Royals) 2013 Yoenis Cespedes (Athletics) Bryce Harper (Nationals) Citi Field (Mets) 2014 Yoenis Cespedes (Athletics) Todd Frazier (Reds) Target Field (Twins) 2015 Todd Frazier (Reds) Joc Pederson (Dodgers) Great American Ball Park (Reds) 2016 Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins) Todd Frazier (White Sox) Petco Park (Padres) 2017 Aaron Judge (Yankees) Miguel Sano (Twins) Marlins Park (Marlins) 2018 Bryce Harper (Nationals) Kyle Schwarber (Cubs) Nationals Park (Nationals) 2019 Pete Alonso (Mets) Vladmir Guerrero Jr (Blue Jays) Progressive Field (Indians) 2021 Pete Alonso (Mets) Trey Mancini (Orioles) Coors Field (Rockies) 2022 Juan Soto (Nationals) Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)

Over 36 editions of the Home Run Derby, Griffey Jr. holds the record for most victories with three. The only other multi-time winners are Prince Fielder, Yoenis Céspedes, and Pete Alonso, who will try to join Griffey as the only three-time winner this year. Alonso also owns the all-time record for most career home runs in the competition with 174. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. owns the record for most homers in a single Derby with 91 in 2019.