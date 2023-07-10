Who won the Home Run Derby last year?

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

The field of eight competitors is determined by participants’ 2023 home run totals through July 4. This year’s field includes Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis García, Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena.

Alonso is a two-time Home Run Derby winner (2019, 2021). Last year’s winner was not invited back to the field, however.

2022 Home Run Derby winner

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Soto entered last year’s competition as the No. 4 seed, going up against No. 5 Jose Ramirez in the first round. He beat out Ramirez in the three-minute round, 18 to 17. He then had another close call in the second round against Albert Pujols, winning 16 to 15.

In the finals, he faced Julio Rodriguez, who had defeated reigning champion Alonso in the semifinals. Once again, Soto won by a single homer, beating Rodriguez 19 to 18 in the final.