How to watch 2023 Home Run Derby online via live stream

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

The participants are as follows: Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis García, Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez, and Randy Arozarena. Alonso won the Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2021. Last year’s winner, Juan Soto, will not return in 2023.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

You can live stream the game at WatchESPN or through the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.