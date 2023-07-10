What channel is the 2023 Home Run Derby on and when does it start?

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Juan Soto won the 2022 Derby, but did not qualify to return to the field this year. Two-time champion Pete Alonso (2019, 2021) will return after falling in the second round last year. His first-round matchup, Julio Rodriguez, is the one who knocked him out.

The rest of the field includes Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis García, and Randy Arozarena. In the first two rounds of the single elimination tournament, batters get three minutes to hit as many home runs as they can. The final round lasts just two minutes.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app