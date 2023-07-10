When is the 2023 Home Run Derby?

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Last year’s winner, the Padres’ Juan Soto, will not return to the field this year. However, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, who won in 2019 and 2021, will join the eight-man bracket once again. The rest of the field includes Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodríguez, Mookie Betts, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Adolis García, and Randy Arozarena.

Rodriguez beat Alonso in the semifinals last year before falling to Soto. The two will meet in the first round this year. Batters have three minutes per round in the first and second round to hit as many homers as they can, and just two minutes in the final round to win it all.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app