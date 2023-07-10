 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wimbledon 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 10

We have everything you need to know for the women’s action at Wimbledon on Monday, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Madison Keys of the United States in action against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine in the third round during Day Six of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2023 in London, England Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The fourth round of women’s singles matches at Wimbledon will finish on Monday, July 10. The four remaining contests will fill out the remaining spots in the quarterfinals. Of the eight players on Monday, seven of them are seeded. This should lead to some exciting action which will get underway at 6 a.m. ET.

The highest-ranked competitor on Monday is #2 Aryna Sabalenka. She will face #21 Ekaterina Alexandrova, with both heading into this round coming off straight-set wins. The American #25 Madison Keys will face Mirra Andreeva, searching for her second-ever appearance in the quarterfinals.

All schedule times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Women’s Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 10

6 a.m. ET

#25 Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva

8:30 a.m. ET

#13 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. #3 Elena Rybakina

10 a.m. ET

#6 Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova
#21 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Despite being a lower-seeded player, Rybakina actually has the best odds among those playing on Monday to win a Wimbledon title. She is installed at +275 at DraftKings Sportsbook and only trails Iga Swiatek (+160) for the overall best odds. Sabalenka has fallen to +500 to win.

More From DraftKings Network