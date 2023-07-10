Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Monday, July 10

The fourth round of men’s singles matches at Wimbledon will wrap up on Monday, July 10. There will be four matches with five seeded players competing. The winners from Monday will advance to the quarterfinals, which begin on Tuesday. While it feels like Wimbledon just began, we are less than a week away from the finals.

#1 Carlos Alcaraz is the highest-seeded player in action on Monday. He will take on Matteo Berrettini, who enters coming off an upset over No. 19 Alexander Zverev in four sets. This is just Alcaraz’s third Wimbledon of his career, and he is seeking his first appearance in the quarterfinals.

All schedule times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Monday, July 10

7:30 a.m. ET

Christopher Eubanks vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

8 a.m. ET

#3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka

11:30 a.m. ET

#21 Grigor Dimitrov vs. #6 Holger Rune

#1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini

Alcaraz has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Wimbledon among those playing on Monday. He is installed at +400 and is second only to overall leader Novak Djokovic. Medvedev has +1600 odds to win the title, second-best for those competing on Monday.