Who is the starting pitcher for the National League in the 2023 All-Star Game?

Last year, Zac Gallen finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting despite not making it to the All-Star game. That won’t be the case this year, as the Arizona Diamondbacks ace was selected to start for the National League in this week’s Midsummer Classic.

Gallen, who had a 2.54 ERA in 184 innings last season, has a 3.04 ERA in 118 1/3 innings this season and leads all of baseball with 11 wins. Additionally, Gallen has the best FIP (2.77) and WHIP (1.048) in the National League. He’s gone at least seven innings in four of his last five starts, and is coming off an outing where he allowed one run over seven innings in a win over the Pirates. He had a streak earlier this year where he tossed 26 scoreless innings across four starts at the end of April.

Gallen beat out fellow starters Justin Steele (CHC), Mitch Keller (PIT), Josiah Gray (WSH), Kodai Senga (NYM), Alex Cobb (SF) and Corbin Burnes (MIL) for the nod.

American League vs. National League

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.