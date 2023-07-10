Who is the starting pitcher for the American League in the 2023 All-Star Game?

For the first time in his illustrious 11-year career, Gerrit Cole will get the starting nod in the Midsummer Classic.

On Monday, it was announced that the Yankees ace will get the start for the stacked American League All-Star team, adding a final cherry on top of his very strong first half. Cole went 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 117 innings in the first half, with the high-water mark being a 2-0 shutout over the Twins in April. His last start in the regular season came on July 8 when he allowed three runs in 7 1/3 innings in a win over the Cubs.

With Shane McClanahan, Framber Valdez and Shohei Ohtani not pitching, Cole emerged as a favorite to start the game. Luis Castillo (SEA), Sonny Gray (MIN), Nathan Eovaldi (TEX), Kevin Guasman (TOR), Michael Lorenzen (DET), George Kirby (SEA) and Pablo Lopez (MIN) were all other options to start.

American League vs. National League

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 8:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.