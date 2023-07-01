Trade machine deals for Damian Lillard involving Heat, Nets, 76ers, Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the only franchise he’s known, according to multiple media reports. Lillard has been patient with Portland’s attempt to surround him with a competitive roster, but the Blazers have been unable to make meaningful moves through the draft and free agency. Now, Lillard has decided it is time to move on and seek a new challenge with a contender.

The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets have been mentioned consistently as teams who could land Lillard, while the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers should also be in the mix for the point guard. Here are some hypothetical deals for Lillard involving each franchise.

Trade 1

Heat get: Damian Lillard

Blazers get: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, 2024 first-round swap, 2026 first-round swap, 2027 first-round pick

Any trade involving the Heat must include Herro, who the Blazers would want as a rising guard. Robinson would be a good salary filler, although Portland could also look to add Caleb Martin in this deal. The Heat can’t trade a first-round pick outright until 2027, and Miami likely doesn’t want to push this out too far when it comes to giving up draft capital. Two pick swaps and a future first should be enough to move the needle, but the Heat also have young players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic to entice Portland.

Trade 2

Nets get: Damian Lillard

Blazers get: Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, 2025 first-round pick (via Suns), 2027 first-round pick (via 76ers), 2028 first-round pick

Simmons could use the change of scenery, although Portland might not want him in the mix. Thomas has been an electric scorer and should continue developing with extended minutes. The Nets can include more draft compensation if needed, but the only way the Blazers bite on this deal is if they view Simmons as a positive asset. It’ll be interesting to see what else Brooklyn can add to the mix if the Blazers don’t want any part of Simmons, especially from a salary standpoint.

Trade 3

76ers get: Damian Lillard

Blazers get: Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, 2026 first-round pick

Would James Harden be willing to walk back his trade request if Lillard comes into the fold? If not, the 76ers would likely explore a deal sending Harden to Portland for Lillard. It would be a disservice to Harden but Portland could re-route him to another team. In this iteration of the deal, the Blazers get some cap relief with Harris as an expiring contract. The Sixers didn’t extend Tyrese Maxey and while they are adamant he’s not going to be moved, this opportunity would be tough to pass up. The Harden situation makes this type of deal tough, but there’s a path for Philadelphia to get involved.

Trade 4

Clippers get: Damian Lillard

Blazers get: Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Ivica Zubac, 2027 first-round swap, 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round swap

Mann is a nice get for Portland, but LA’s future draft compensation would have to be hefty. Zubac represents a nice developmental center who could eventually supplant Jusuf Nurkic and Powell would be returning to the Blazers, but Portland would really only explore this avenue if the draft assets coming back were worth something. The Clippers, who are also involved in the Harden sweepstakes, have been desperate to add a point guard. Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be an excellent “Big 3” but can the forwards stay. healthy enough to make a championship run?