Report: Damian Lillard request trade from Trail Blazers, wants to join Heat

Lillard has finally asked out from Portland.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz
Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on March 22, 2023 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the organization, according to Chris Haynes. Lillard has remained loyal to the only franchise he’s known, but has decided it is time to seek a new challenge and chase a championship. According to Shams Charania, Lillard is specifically looking to go to the Miami Heat.

The Heat, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are all teams expected to be in pursuit of Lillard, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. Even at 33 years old, the point guard is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NBA and can immediately turn a playoff team into a title contender.

The Trail Blazers were unable to make major upgrades to the roster through the draft and free agency. They brought back Jerami Grant on a big deal and drafted Scoot Henderson, but that wasn’t enough to push Lillard to stay with the franchise. We’ll see where the point guard ends up for the last stage of his career.

