Report: Senators will try to move forward Alex DeBrincat

The Ottawa Senators are going to attempt to trade F Alex DeBrincat, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. The Sens had acquired DeBrincat last offseason before the 2022-23 regular season from the Chicago Blackhawks. Ottawa gave up a 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick for DeBrincat, who is set to become a restricted free agent at noon ET on Saturday.

Chances are the Senators will execute some type of sign-and-trade with another team for DeBrincat. Garrioch mentions a few teams are interested in the wing, who had 66 points (27 goals) for Ottawa in 2022-23. DeBrincat has scored at least 27 goals in five of his six NHL seasons, including two season with 41 goals. DeBrincat is likely the most prolific scorer available right now among the UFA and RFA class.

The Senators enter free agency on Saturday with about $14 million in cap space. Chances are most of that would have had to go to DeBrincat’s next contract, which could command around $7-8 million per season. Instead, the Sens are looking to sign defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jake Sanderson to contract extensions. Ottawa only had seven forwards under contract and 22-year-old RFA Shane Pinto, who was extended a qualifying offer. So aside from any prospects coming in, the Sens should sign a few forwards in free agency.